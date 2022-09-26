Commanders Lose vs. Eagles, But Do They Make The Grade?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are going to want to move on from their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 as quickly as possible.

In his meeting with the media on Monday following the loss, coach Ron Rivera expressed that he and his coaches have identified the schematic flaws and individual player issues that are torpedoing Washington's efforts in the past two games.

However, he stopped short of naming names.

Pro Football Focus doesn't feel the urge to withhold from casting individual judgment, and in their postgame grading of the Commanders, we get a view of which players performed the best and worst in another losing effort.

On offense, right tackle Sam Cosmi was the highest graded starter, drawing a 71.6 from PFF.

Cosmi tallied 49 pass protection snaps and allowed three of the nine sacks Philadelphia racked up on Sunday.

This gave him the third-worst pass-blocking grade of all starting linemen, but his run-blocking grade of 79.9 brought his average up enough to surpass the rest of his linemates.

Fellow offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer was the lowest-graded starter in Week 3, drawing a 45.9 total grade with a 24 in pass protection.

Second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was the best-graded defensive starter, earning a 78.4 with a 79.1 in pass coverage.

Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller brought up the rear with a 38.4.

Fuller's pass coverage grade came in at 33.5.

The fact that even the best-graded offensive player had low marks in one of his principal duties is a bold example of why Washington came away with a loss in Week 3.

And Fuller's poor pass coverage grade, especially in a game where the Commanders were playing without cornerback William Jackson III, demonstrate clearly one of the biggest flaws in a 24-point second quarter for the Eagles.

And that quarter alone sent the Commanders to their second straight loss.

