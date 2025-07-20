Commanders star receiver linked to surprising AFC team
Things have been heating up around the Nation's Capital this summer, and it's not just the heat.
The temperature has been turned up on the Washington Commanders due to them not being able to reach a contract extension with star wideout Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin sat out of mandatory minicamp and has recently been quoted as being "frustrated" with the whole situation. The reasoning behind the impasse stems from what each side believes McLaurin should be paid.
While all signs point towards McLaurin wanting to stay in Washington, and vice versa, trade buzz has started to circulate. If a trade were to occur, that would be a huge shot to the Commanders' offense and quarterback Jayden Daniels.
A new potential landing spot has now emerged for McLaurin's services if a trade were to become an option, thanks to legendary linebacker Shawne Merriman checking in on McLaurin for the Los Angeles Chargers via 'X'.
Scary Terry & Hollywood
The message from Merriman shouldn't be surprising. The Chargers are a bit thin at wide receiver at the moment following the abrupt retirement of Mike Williams after he signed back with LA this offseason.
The Chargers could, of course, bring back another former player in Keenan Allen, but as it stands now, they have last year's draft pick Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and this year's second-round pick Tre Harris headlining the wide receiver corps.
While not the worst group of receivers in the league, the Chargers are apparently hunting for another piece to add. Getting McLaurin would form a nice duo with McConkey, especially with Herbert still playing quarterback.
With Washington not opening up trade lines for McLaurin as of the moment, it remains to be seen what they would need in return for a trade to be facilitated. It likely would cost players and higher round draft picks, but if the Chargers are willing to give that up, they very likely could sign McLaurin to a contract of his liking, as they have the 14th most cap space currently across all 32 NFL teams.
