Commanders QB gets an unbelievable label

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't just have a great rookie season; he was the league's ninth-best passer among those who played at least 12 of their team's games in 2024.
While his athletic ability got a lot of attention, as it should, Daniels not only led the Commanders with his legs, but also with his arm and his mentality.
As the unquestioned leader of the offense and one of several on the team, Washington is poised to make even more noise in 2025, and Daniels is already being called one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
Coming in fifth in his quarterback rankings for 2025, Verderame writes, "Daniels was a revelation in D.C. last season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading Washington to its first NFC championship game appearance since 1991.
"Now the trick is to avoid a sophomore slump, something made easier by general manager Adam Peters. Peters traded with the Texans for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted his right-side counterpart in Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. Peters also added wideout Deebo Samuel in a deal with the 49ers, giving Daniels another option besides Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin."
It might sit weird for some considering the Commanders are led by defensive-minded Dan Quinn as their head coach, but the team is clearly an offensively-driven one in year two under he and general manager Adam Peters.
Whether that was the plan or not, Daniels' rookie season was enough to convince Washington that building around the quarterback was the right move to make this offseason.
"As a rookie, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, ran for 891 yards and six scores, and helped the Commanders to 11 wins. Expectations are higher, and there’s a worry for regression after winning two playoff games as an underdog against the Buccaneers and Lions.
"Still, with a better offensive line and Daniels’s added experience, there’s reason to think his continued ascension will offset any fallback."
