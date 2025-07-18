Commander Country

Commanders QB gets an unbelievable label

He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but one analyst says he's already more. See the stunning SI ranking that puts him in truly elite company.

David Harrison

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels didn't just have a great rookie season; he was the league's ninth-best passer among those who played at least 12 of their team's games in 2024.

While his athletic ability got a lot of attention, as it should, Daniels not only led the Commanders with his legs, but also with his arm and his mentality.

As the unquestioned leader of the offense and one of several on the team, Washington is poised to make even more noise in 2025, and Daniels is already being called one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.

Coming in fifth in his quarterback rankings for 2025, Verderame writes, "Daniels was a revelation in D.C. last season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading Washington to its first NFC championship game appearance since 1991.

"Now the trick is to avoid a sophomore slump, something made easier by general manager Adam Peters. Peters traded with the Texans for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted his right-side counterpart in Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. Peters also added wideout Deebo Samuel in a deal with the 49ers, giving Daniels another option besides Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin."

It might sit weird for some considering the Commanders are led by defensive-minded Dan Quinn as their head coach, but the team is clearly an offensively-driven one in year two under he and general manager Adam Peters.

Whether that was the plan or not, Daniels' rookie season was enough to convince Washington that building around the quarterback was the right move to make this offseason.

"As a rookie, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, ran for 891 yards and six scores, and helped the Commanders to 11 wins. Expectations are higher, and there’s a worry for regression after winning two playoff games as an underdog against the Buccaneers and Lions. 

"Still, with a better offensive line and Daniels’s added experience, there’s reason to think his continued ascension will offset any fallback."

READ MORE: The Commanders' plan has one major flaw

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

Rumors grow surrounding Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Patriots

• A former Commanders free agent target just made a shocking announcement

• There's one wild stat about new Commanders EDGE Von Miller

 A Commanders star's future is now being debated

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News