A beloved Commanders number will never be worn again
The Washington Commanders have a deep-rooted history in the NFL, having been home to numerous legends, one of the most iconic being Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk. In recognition of his impact and contribution to the franchise, the team will honor him with one of the highest accolades an organization can give: the retirement of his No. 81 jersey.
Monk, a cornerstone of the team's glory days, called the announcement both surprising and humbling. “Sometimes you do something and then when you finish doing it, you wonder if you made a difference,” Monk said during a media call, according to WUSA9.
His jersey retirement celebration will take place during the Nov. 2 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. A fitting tribute, as the Commanders will also wear their Super Bowl-era throwback uniforms for the first time that night, paying homage to legends like Monk who helped shape the franchise’s storied past.
During his time in Washington, Monk became the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions at the time of his retirement, finishing with 940 catches for 12,721 yards and 68 touchdowns. Though he never wore the Commanders' name across his chest, his legacy in burgundy and gold is undeniable, and No. 81 remains one of the franchise’s most iconic numbers.
In a humorous twist, Monk didn’t choose No. 81, it was simply handed to him. After wearing No. 45 at Syracuse, he said he didn’t even ask about jersey availability when he joined Washington. “I came in, they gave me this jersey that had 81 on it, so I didn't even question it,” he recalled. “I was just excited to be on the pro level and to be able to be a part of this team.”
Reflecting on his career, Monk emphasized his love for the game and the effort he put in behind the scenes. “I played the game because I loved it, and I worked hard during the offseason to really prepare myself to be at my best during the season,” he said. “When you work hard and you do all the right things, or at least try to, I guess there’s a reward at the end. So I guess all my hard work wasn’t in vain.”
He also credited former head coach Joe Gibbs and the team culture for setting a standard that players took pride in upholding. “I guess we did all the right things when we played this game. And I think Coach Gibbs was a big part of that... They wanted people to look at you and say, ‘That’s something to be proud of,’ and to want their kids to model after.”
Now 67, Monk is grateful for the recognition. “It’s hard to describe. It’s a great feeling,” he said. “It is good to see that, although we played many years earlier, they still acknowledge us and respect what we did and who we were and how we did it. It's a great feeling.”
Monk still follows the team and hopes this new era can recapture the spirit and success of his own. “Hopefully, they’re on their way back up. To get to those pinnacles where they go to Super Bowls and playoff games and draw the fan base back in to put that support.”
READ MORE: Commanders RB shocks fans with jaw-dropping offseason workout
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to potential trade for Pro Bowl pass rusher
• Commanders navigating quiet contract issue ahead of training camp
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels