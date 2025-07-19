A storm cloud looms over the Commanders' offseason
The Washington Commanders would be singing in the rain if it weren't for one very large storm cloud threatening to wash out all of the good vibes they've built up this offseason.
After receiver Terry McLaurin opted to sit out Phase III of the Commanders' offseason program, consisting of voluntary OTA practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp, most expected his contract extension demands to be resolved before training camp begins on July 23.
Now, just days before camp is scheduled to begin, and with the recent public comments made by the Washington star himself, things aren't so clear. What is, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler during an appearance on SportsCenter Saturday morning, is that the team has no intention of not having McLaurin in burgundy and gold this season.
Why Haven't the Commanders Extended Their Star Receiver?
"The wide receiver market has jumped into that $30 million range. My sense is McLaurin feels Washington hasn't really been willing to acknowledge that. So if they're not, it's almost like he's taking a pay decrease because he's a year from free agency," Fowler said. "Cooler heads should prevail. They want McLaurin there. They're not trading McLaurin. That was made clear to me from a source of the team."
Age vs. Value: The $90 Million Sticking Point
McLaurin is in the last year of the three-year extension he signed with the Commanders in 2022 worth $68 million. At the time, the extension made him the seventh-highest paid receiver in annual average value (AAV) and 12th in total value.
Three years later, that deal now ranks 19th in total value and 17th in AAV. Bumping him back up to those previous rankings, if that were the goal, would require an extension worth at least $90 million in total value and just over $30 million in average annual value.
However, that's new money that would begin being paid out in 2026, after McLaurin is 30 and in a season where he'll turn 31 that September.
Is McLaurin an Exception to the Wide Receiver Age Curve?
McLaurin turns 30 this September, the age where most receivers begin to experience a drop-off in athleticism and production.
"People making it seem like I need to start getting fitted for a walker and a cane," McLaurin said recently, also pointing out that he feels his game is still maturing and that he doesn't have to succumb to the history of others.
Something that his camp is probably trying to leverage in their favor is that McLaurin also started his NFL career later than most, turning 24 early in his rookie season. That means less wear-and-tear on his body, and feasibly, a delayed drop in his abilities compared to others.
Commanders' Leverage: Why the Franchise Tag Looms Large
Of course, Washington holds the leverage, because even if McLaurin feels he's being underpaid for his production at this stage, the alternative if the team refuses to trade him is to sit out. If he were to do so then he'd enter the free agent market next offseason as a 30-year old who just missed a year of football, and his value is not likely going to be what he and his representatives believe it should be regardless.
Even if the receiver proves in 2025 to be worth $30 million again, because he certainly did in 2024, the team also has the advantage of McLaurin's franchise tag projection sitting right around that number next offseason already. So, instead of signing the receiver to a multi-year extension worth that amount or more each year on average, paying him that amount for one season and then evaluating the future from there makes much better business sense.
'A Little Bit Disrespectful': McLaurin Gets Personal on Contract Talks
That business sense doesn't always mesh with the emotions of the game, especially for a player who has done such an outstanding job being a steward for the franchise through its darkest days.
“Of course,” McLaurin said via WUSA9 when asked if it has been hard to separate his emotions from the business side of things. “To a certain degree, you have a way of feeling that what you’ve proven up to this point, and when you see that it is put in front of you, how somebody perceives you or values you, it's disappointing. It's a little bit disrespectful to me. The front office, the ownership, they have to do what’s best for the team, I understand that. But I also know what I bring to a team, and I feel like I’ve proven that day in, day out. … I have to stand on my worth and my value. I’ve worked really hard to create that, and I know the person that God has blessed me to be, and I know that I’m a leader in that locker room. When you have that kind of person who brings what I bring on the field, off the field, in the community, I feel that’s somebody that should be valued at a very high level. Fortunately, I’ve proven that, but unfortunately, you can’t force somebody to see that value.”
