An unexpected roadblock for a Commanders trade

The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a conundrum as we barrel towards training camp.
Their star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, skipped out on mandatory minicamp as he searches for a long-term extension from the team that drafted him back in 2019.
The two sides have been at an impasse over the past month or so, with McLaurin demanding to be paid like a top receiver in the league and the Commanders seemingly not budging on going that high with McLaurin approaching 30 years of age.
All signs point towards something eventually getting figured out between McLaurin and the front office, but in the meantime, rumors have started to swirl surrounding the possibility of a trade, which would be a gut punch to the Commanders' offense and quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Multiple teams figure to be great fits for McLaurin's services. One of those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, who would have the cap space and assets in order to facilitate a trade for McLaurin.
However, according to a poll done by Silver and Black Pride writer Bill Williamson, it doesn't appear that the Raiders' fanbase is in on making a move for one of the most consistent wideouts in the league.
Not So Fast My Friend
After polling more than 700 votes, 70% of Raiders' fans do not want the team to trade for McLaurin, while 30% believe it would be a good move.
"The Raiders have the salary-cap flexibility where they can acquire McLaurin and give him a brand new deal and still have room to extend the contract of current No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (he’s entering the final year of his contract) and keep him as the No. 2 receiver to McLaurin if they choose," wrote Williamson. "But I get the why many fans don’t want the Raiders to make that deal. McLaurin would probably cost the Raiders, at least, their 2026 first-round pick in a trade and it could push back the development of rookie receivers Jack Bech and Dont’a Thornton, who the team are both high on."
While McLaurin would be a great addition to an offense lacking elite star power, it would be a hefty price for the Raiders to pay on top of the salary cap hit if they were able to get a deal done with McLaurin after the trade.
Pairing McLaurin with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers would give new quarterback Geno Smith more weapons and keep defenses a bit more on their toes when facing the Raiders.
However, all signs still point towards cooler heads prevailing in Washington between McLaurin and the Commanders. While a trade could still happen, it doesn't seem like the Commanders are opening that up as a possibility quite yet.
