Commanders need Jayden Daniels to improve key trait
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made many impressive throws in his rookie season in the NFL.
While Daniels had success in many areas, there are a few things he can work on in training camp.
Pro Football Focus writer Nick Akridge pointed out Daniels' struggles as a deep-ball passer.
READ MORE: NFL Top 100 nod highlights Commanders' rise behind veteran leadership
Daniels needs better deep ball
"Deep accuracy was another area where Daniels showed room for growth. While he produced plenty of highlight-reel downfield throws, the consistency wasn’t quite where you’d want it. The issue wasn’t arm strength. If anything, Daniels often overthrew his receivers on deep shots," Akridge wrote.
"His 88.2 deep passing grade (throws of 20-plus yards) ranked 17th in the NFL, and his adjusted completion percentage on those attempts was just 38.6%, placing him 27th. It’s almost hard to imagine, but the Commanders’ offense could have been even more explosive last season had more of those opportunities connected. Cleaning up this aspect of his game could elevate Daniels — and Washington’s offense — to an entirely new level in 2025."
Daniels was about league-average in deep balls, which isn't terrible, but it is a place where he can improve his game.
If Daniels can take the top off of opposing defenses, the Commanders offense will be even better than they were last season.
Daniels has a few days left before he reports to training camp for the Commanders. The team's first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
READ MORE: Shaq threatens to punch former Commanders’ QB over Angel Reese comments
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Laremy Tunsil among best OT's in NFL
• Commanders RB shocks fans with jaw-dropping offseason workout
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels