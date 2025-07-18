Rumors grow surrounding Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Patriots
The Washington Commanders are excited about the start of the upcoming season. They have one of the best teams in the entire league, and just added legendary linebacker Von Miller to their team just ahead of training camp.
New additions and new uniforms, all seems well in the DMV. However, there is a looming issue.
Washington and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin have not been able to agree on a long-term extension.
McLaurin is looking for top receiver money, as he should, while the Commanders seem to be hoping for a "home team" discount. The discourse between the two sides has led to McLaurin sitting out of mandatory minicamp and an impasse.
This bump in the road has also surfaced buzz about a potential trade involving McLaurin if the two sides aren't able to reach an agreement.
In a recent article, I highlighted how the New England Patriots would be a solid fit for McLaurin if he were to be traded, and that has now grown as it was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Pats would be "very interested" in Scary Terry if he were to become available.
"I think the Patriots would be very interested in this," Breer said. "There's a price point for all of it, and what would that mean? Obviously, he's not going to come here with an unresolved contract situation, so you'd be talking about a draft pick plus a contract.
Breer went on to acknowledge the age aspect regarding McLaurin.
"He's a little older than people realize because he was a five-year college guy. He'll be 30 in September. Certainly, as far as what they're looking for -- from a person, a player, helping Drake Maye, etc. -- this guy checks every box."
From the DMV to New England
The Patriots aren't all that rich in their wide receiver room.
Despite signing Stefon Diggs, who is coming off a torn ACL last season with the Houston Texans, there is much to be desired from a young wide receiver core that begins with Demario Douglas.
Outside of Diggs and Douglas, the Patriots' wideouts are expendable. Adding McLaurin alongside Diggs would boost the stock of second-year quarterback Drake Maye and likely make them a sleeper candidate to make the playoffs.
The Patriots would also have the capital to make this happen. By sending young players and or draft picks, New England could then sign McLaurin to the lucrative deal he has been searching for, as they have the most cap space in the NFL.
On the other side of things, it is still hard to imagine that the Commanders would be willing to not pay McLaurin and then trade him. McLaurin built a quick rapport with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and if they were to trade him, all this talk about maximizing the youthfulness of Daniels would fly out the window.
READ MORE: A former Commanders free agent target just made a shocking announcement
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• There's one wild stat about new Commanders EDGE Von Miller
• A Commanders star's future is now being debated
• Could a Commanders star be the next surprise MVP contender?
• NFL Top 100 nod highlights Commanders' rise behind veteran leadership