Laremy Tunsil rivals Jayden Daniels as most important Commanders player
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to protect their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, so they made an investment to keep him upright in the upcoming season.
The Commanders traded for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will now be tasked with protecting Daniels' blindside this season.
That makes Tunsil the most important player apart from Daniels, according to CBS Sports contributor Jared Dubin.
Tunsil among most important Commanders
"It was tough to choose a player for Washington, which needs to show more improvement on defense than offense. There are so many areas that need work, though, that it's tough to land on just one player as the most important," Dubin wrote.
"So instead we came back around to the Commies' biggest (literally) offseason addition in Tunsil, who will be counted on to secure Jayden Daniels in the pocket. He had a relatively tough season in 2024, taking a ton of penalties, but at his best he is still an elite left tackle."
Tunsil, who turns 31 next month, may no longer be in the prime of his career, but he could still be one of the best tackles in the league.
The Commanders traded for him to be one of the league's best pass protectors, so he needs to play like one if Washington is going to take a step in the right direction.
Tunsil and the Commanders are getting ready to report for training camp, which starts next week.
