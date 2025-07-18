Commanders cornerback might surprise people in rookie season
Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos is hoping to make a large impact in his first season with the team.
Amos was taken with the No. 60 overall pick out of Ole Miss and he could be someone to look out for in the meantime.
CBS Sports contributor Zachary Pereles listed Amos as a surprise player that could have an impact in the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Rumors grow surrounding Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Patriots
Amos could contribute immediately for Commanders
"Washington found a gem in last year's second-round cornerback, Mike Sainristil, and hopes this year's version, Amos, is able to make a similar immediate impact," Pereles wrote.
"At 6-foot-1 he has the size to play outside, which would allow Washington to slide Sainristil inside, and he tested well at the combine. Rookie cornerbacks can experience a trial by fire, but if Amos holds up, it's a huge improvement for a defense that needs to improve."
With Amos and Sainristil along with a return to form for Marshon Lattimore, the Commanders could have the tools to lead the defense to victory in the upcoming season.
With Jayden Daniels and the offense doing their part, it will be up to the defense to carry the load.
If Amos and the defense can keep up their end of the bargain, the Commanders could have a chance of returning to the NFC Championship Game or possibly go even further.
Amos is reporting to training camp today with the rest of the rookies while the veterans report on Tuesday.
READ MORE: A former Commanders free agent target just made a shocking announcement
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• There's one wild stat about new Commanders EDGE Von Miller
• NFL Top 100 nod highlights Commanders' rise behind veteran leadership
• A Commanders star's future is now being debated
• Could a Commanders star be the next surprise MVP contender?