Commanders' biggest rival just got put on blast by a former player

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson may be with the Houston Texans now, but his thoughts on the Washington Commanders' most bitter rival are still making headlines.
The former Eagles defensive back appeared on The Pivot podcast and had plenty to say about his time in Philadelphia, including his abrupt exit, his fiery reputation, and a moment Commanders fans will remember well.
Washington knows firsthand how intense things can get in NFC East matchups, especially when Philadelphia’s involved. But Gardner-Johnson’s story adds a new wrinkle to the rivalry: apparently, being too competitive was frowned upon in the so-called City of Brotherly Love.
“I got nothing against them,” Gardner-Johnson said, clarifying earlier comments where he claimed the Eagles would not win another ring without him. “If they win six more rings without me, they deserve it.”
Still, he could not help but take a dig at the culture in Philadelphia.
“Scared of a competitor,” he said bluntly when asked why he was no longer with the team. “Simple as that.”
What did he mean by that? Gardner-Johnson offered an analogy that Commanders fans will find both entertaining and telling:
“You can’t program a dog.” Translation: Philly tried to tame him, and he bit back.
That might explain the testy moment he had during a live period at practice leading up to the playoffs. Gardner-Johnson says the coaches pinned it on him.
“We had a little scrum at practice. Nothing, just offense versus defense,” he said. “But who’s the culprit of it? Me. I guess, because we’re competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You’re telling us not to compete during a live period, but it’s a live period, and we’re getting ready for a playoff game?”
Sounds like the Eagles want their dogs to bark on command, not bite unless told.
Gardner-Johnson also reflected on his ejection against Washington, a moment that frustrated Eagles coaches but delighted fans in the District. In that game, he played with the kind of edge that Washington defenders have made a brand for years. Apparently, Philly’s staff wasn’t built for that kind of fire.
Maybe that’s the difference between the two franchises. In Washington, players are told to hit and hit hard. In Philadelphia, it seems like you get sent to the principal's office for raising your voice in class.
Commanders fans aren’t going to shed any tears over a little Eagles drama. After all, any time a rival player pulls back the curtain and exposes cracks in the foundation, it’s worth a chuckle and maybe a bookmarked quote for later.
Gardner-Johnson will not face the Eagles this season unless both teams reach the Super Bowl. But for Washington, just hearing one of Philly’s former playmakers call out their culture adds fuel to an already blazing rivalry.
If Gardner-Johnson was too intense for Philly, maybe he just needed to land in a city that respects hard-nosed football, like the one wearing burgundy and gold.
