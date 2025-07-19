Why the Commanders’ offense could flip the NFC Again
The Washington Commanders gave us a glimpse into the possibilities that can come from having a team that is on the same page.
The defense, while not great, showed promise under head coach Dan Quinn's direction, and the offense finally gave us fireworks for the first time in quite some time, thanks to second overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
Washington has aspirations to go a step further than their NFC Championship from a season ago, and a lot of that pressure will fall on the shoulders of the offense performing up to last year's output, if not better.
The offense begins with Daniels, but his surrounding skill set players will also be integral. The trio of Daniels, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and running back Brian Robinson is one of the best in the league. However, according to a panel of voters at CBS Sports, they only reside in the "good but not great" tier as the 12th overall QB-RB-WR stack in the league.
Triple Stack in the Nation's Capital
"The biggest risers from year to year, Washington leaps from 25th a year ago to just a smidge outside the top 10. That's obviously on the strength of Daniels' all-time great rookie season, and of us finally getting to see what it looks like when McLaurin plays with a real live NFL quarterback," wrote Jared Dubin. "Robinson probably holds this group back, though, as a straight-line runner with no real passing game production. If Washington had added an explosive rookie back, I think the Commies might have jumped into the next group."
Clearly, the massive jump for the Commanders is due to what Daniels was able to accomplish in his first season behind center.
The biggest question mark, as mentioned by Dubin, is Robinson. Robinson has been a decent back, but he lacks the explosive ability we would like to see in this offense.
And while McLaurin is one of the most consistent stars at his position in the league, there is the question of whether or not he will be on the team come the start of the season amid stalled contract negotiations that have caused a myriad of trade buzz if the two cannot reach an agreement.
If McLaurin is back in the fold, then things should open up even more for him with Deebo Samuel now in the DMV. The improved offensive line should also improve in 2025 when it comes to blocking for Daniels as well as opening up running lanes for Robinson Jr. to perhaps have a breakout campaign.
