'Pick A Flavor': NFL Analyst Provides Take On Commanders Plan Of Drafting A Receiver

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on the receiver battle and the race for the title of No. 1 pass-catcher

The Washington Commanders aren't in the market for a No. 1 receiver. They are, however, in line to find a consistent running mate for Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin.

Drake London Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images Drake London Drake London

The 2022 NFL Draft will provide ample opportunities for Washington to add a high-end No. 2 to pair alongside McLaurin for the upcoming season. The hope is that one of the top-tier receiver will fall to the Commanders' lap at No. 11, but the franchise is at the mercy of the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, both of whom could target a pass-catcher at No. 8 or No. 10, respectively.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked during his pre-draft press conference Thursday if there was a difference between the top targets. Although Jeremiah mentioned both USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson as his top two receivers, he believes addressing the position is more so about the preference each GM is looking for.

"To me, (London and Wilson) are the top two wideouts in the class," Jeremiah said. "There's two schools of thought with wideouts. Coach (Brian) Billick used to always say it and we used to talk about it all the time on the podcast, which is you build out a basketball team of receivers. You want guys with different skill sets, different sizes, you know, different speed. All that stuff. You just wanted a basketball team. Then, kind of with the Shanahan system, you kind of see more, we want guys that are interchangeable."

Both receivers could be options for the Commanders when on the clock in the first round. London is more known for his size and ability to win against press coverage. Last season, he led all FBS receivers in contested catches with 19.

London also recorded a career-best 88 catches for 1,084 and eight touchdowns. He was limited in the offseason after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in November.

Wilson is more the prototypical "Z" receiver. He isn't as fast as teammate Chris Olave, but his 4.38 speed should allow him to work against even the quickest cornerbacks in today's league. It certainly helped Wilson shine in the Big Ten during the 2021 season as he led Ohio State with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Washington has been clear about its stance at receiver. The Commanders aren't ready to give up on speedy slot receiver Curtis Samuel one year after signing him to a three-year extension. The same goes for Dyami Brown, the team's third-round pick from last April.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Garrett Wilson Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Garrett Wilson Joseph Maiorano/USA Today Sports Garrett Wilson

Brown struggled adjusting to NFL speed, recording just 12 receptions for 165 yards in nine games. Samuel was limited to just five games due to multiple injuries.

McLaurin, who is set to enter a contract-year with the organization, has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite inconsistencies at quarterback. The next receiver finished each year with under 70 receptions and less than 700 receiving yards.

Adding in either Wilson, London or perhaps another one of the top-five receivers in the class doesn't mean that Washington is ready to call it quits on Samuel, Brown or others. It does, however, put pressure on the position is what seems to be a pivotal year for the current front office.

That, and it could elevate the passing attack for new quarterback Carson Wentz to get back to near-2017 form.

"They can play every spot, and they're real versatile in that way," Jeremiah said. "So, two different schools of thought around the league."