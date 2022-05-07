Skip to main content

Who Impressed at Commanders Rookie Minicamp?

Sam Howell and Cole Turner among players who earned praise on Friday

ASHBURN, Va. -- The 2022 Washington Commanders rookie class got started with their integration into the football operations this week. 

At their first minicamp players are looking to take an all-important first step toward showing teams they made the right decision spending valuable draft capital on them.

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera

Martin Mayhew

Washington Commanders general manager, Martin Mayhew

Washington Commanders Helmets

Washington Commanders

While eyes were certainly turned to first-round draft pick wide receiver Jahan Dotson, there were just as many looking to see quarterback Sam Howell in action for the first time as a member of the Commanders

To their credit, both looked comfortable and demonstrated the athletic and football-specific skills necessary to be successful in the NFL. 

Of course, it came in shorts and helmets with no pads and no contact allowed. So, a big grain of salt is added to all of these observations. 

This leads us to our big winner of this first round of practices, tight end Cole Turner. 

The fifth-round tight end is expected to be more of a contributor in the passing game as a receiver than as a blocker, but if Friday's display is a sign of things to come then the Commanders are going to be very happy with this Day 3 investment. 

In fact, head coach Ron Rivera already went on record earlier predicting Turner would be someone to watch as the season preparation continued. 

Turner made two very impressive catches during the day, one on the sideline and one on a high and tight missile many tight ends would have seen soar over their heads. 

Sure, catching is supposed to be his strength, but these were NFL-caliber receptions, in his first weekend on the job. 

Cole Turner

Washington Commanders tight end, Cole Turner

Brian Robinson Jr. 3

Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr.

Sam Howell, North Carolina_16925269

Washington Commanders quarterback, Sam Howell

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. also impressed, looking fluid and comfortable as a receiver with soft hands and good movement in and out of his routes.

Teammate Phidarian Mathis was asked if he was surprised at all about Robinson's receiving ability put on display during the minicamp, to which he laughed and replied he was used to it having seen the same skills during their practices with the Crimson Tide. 

Put simply, it was a good start for the 2022 rookie class of Washington Commanders - the first-ever, actually - and leaves anticipation high to see just how well these newcomers will blend when veterans report. 

