Commanders Wentz on Philly Return: 'Just Another Game'

After five years as the starting quarterback, Carson Wentz will return to The Linc in Week 10 as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback

Carson Wentz is taking his time as the Washington Commanders' quarterback at a day-to-day pace. That said, he knows what games are circled on the calendar twice during the 2022 season.

Back in the NFC East, Wentz will face his former team in the Philadelphia Eagles with the hope of claiming the division title. The first meeting is at FedEx Field in Week 3. Washington then travels to Philadelphia for a Monday night showdown in Week 10, marking Wentz's first game back at Lincoln Financial Field since he was traded to Indianapolis last spring.

The NFL is business first. It understands that putting Wentz return to The Linc will drive the ratings through the roof and put pressure on the former No. 2 pick to succeed at the highest level.

Wentz also understands the meaning behind the game, though he continues to downplay the national narrative every chance he gets.

"I know that'll be a big game, Wentz said in an interview on NFL Total Access on NFL Network. "A lot of emotions. I'm sure fans will eat that one up and it'll be fun and make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it's going to be just another ballgame. It's going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes."

Not everything was soured during his five-year run as the Eagles' starting quarterback. His 2017 season was revered as a breakout season for the former FSC passer under the direction of then-coach Doug Pederson. If he would have remained healthy, Wentz likely would have been a favorite to win the league MVP that season.

Instead, a torn ACL limited his season to just 13 games. Nick Foles entered the conversation and the rest was history. He won the Eagles a Super Bowl over Tom Brady and brought a championship to Philadelphia.

Wentz never regained his confidence, thus leading to more injuries and concerns internally with the organization. He was traded to Indianapolis per his request, only to be shipped back to the NFC East a season later.

In his lone year as the Colts' starting quarterback. Wentz threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions while leading Indy to a 9-8 record. A shocking loss in Week 17 to the Jaguars eliminated the Colts' chances at making the AFC postseason.

Wentz said there was familiarity playing with Washington due to his visits on the road. He understands the level of pressure that comes playing at FedEx Field. having lined up on the opposite sideline five times since 2016.

"I can bring some of that insight to the locker room, to the team and then kind of be that leader as well," Wentz said. "A lot of familiarity and I'm looking forward to getting back in this division. It feels right."

As for facing the Eagles, Wentz isn't worried about what comes from meeting up against his former team. The hope is that he can prove to both fan bases that the move was best for all parties.

In the end, it's just another game for the 29-year-old passer.

"I'm excited for it, but at the same time, I'm trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it's just football," Wentz said. "Can't press. Can't do too much."

The Commanders open the season at home against Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11. Washington will also face Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8.