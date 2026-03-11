Commanders Targeted Free Agent WR Picks Patriots And Drake Maye Over Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders were expected to be aggressive in free agency, having some of the most free agents set to hit the open market and some of the most spending power at their disposal.

They were linked to some of the top options at many positions, but ultimately struck out on them or were never really going to match what other teams were offering.

While they may have missed out on some of the top talent on the market, the Commanders have done a fantastic job signing under-the-radar players like Leo Chenal and K'Lavon Chaisson to go along with their splash signing of Odafe Oweh.

The Commanders have clearly prioritized the defensive side of the ball in free agency, but that doesn't mean they haven't tried to add offensive skill through the process. In fact, as reported by Dianna Russini, Washington was involved with former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs before he decided to sign with the New England Patriots on a four-year, nearly $80 million deal.

Doubs Chooses Pats Over Commanders

Doubs getting nearly $20 million AAV is a bit high considering his production over his career, but it seems as if it was a two-man race for his services.

Doubs ultimately chose to make his way to the Patriots and Drake Maye, coming off their Super Bowl appearance in 2025, rather than somewhat of a retooling in Washington with the Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

No matter the decision, Doubs would have likely seen similar targets with Terry McLaurin gobbling up WR1 targets in the DMV and the Patriots still looking to add a similar weapon to their offense after releasing Stefon Diggs.

Doubs would have been a welcome addition to the Commanders' wide receiver room, given the unlikelihood that Deebo Samuel returns and the lack of depth behind McLaurin. That is now off the table, and while the Commanders can still move forward with the likes of Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane, they will undoubtedly need more.

Free agency is still ongoing, so Washington could look to add there, but all signs are pointing towards them doing most of their work here and across the rest of the offense once the NFL Draft gets underway come April. The Commanders have plenty of options still on the table, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if they add more than one wide receiver this offseason.

