Dante Fowler's Career Arc Proves Why Commanders Need a Plan for Rueben Bain Jr.

Reuben Bain Jr. is among the top names coveted for the Washington Commanders in this year’s NFL Draft. But questions surround the prospect entering his critical NFL Scouting Combine week ahead.

For starters, those who want him to land with the Commanders have to wonder if he’ll even be available at No. 7. Right now, he’s coming off the board very early, sometimes as high as No. 2 on many mock drafts.

However, if Bain were to fall to No. 7, it would likely be for reasons that would then drum up concerns about whether or not Washington should even add him to the team. And that’s what makes Bain’s combine so important, as it provides him the first opportunity to help decision makers answer the question about where his position on the defensive line will be in the NFL.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defying traditional edge measurements

Setting the stage for how the answer will come, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks says, “Bain is listed by Miami at 6-3 and 270 pounds, which is 1.4 inches shorter and 11 pounds heavier than the average edge rusher drafted in the first round over the past five years, according to Next Gen Stats. But the rugged pass rusher's eye-opening College Football Playoffs performance (he generated five sacks in four games, giving him a season total of 15.5) will surely cause scouts to rethink their commitment to the traditional size-speed standards at the position. The most accurate and up-to-date measurements of Bain's height and length will be confirmed at the NFL Scouting Combine. In the meantime, we can dig into his film, which reveals a disruptive defender with a nonstop motor and relentless approach, routinely producing sacks and splash plays in the backfield. With a slick dip-and-rip move and a crafty set of counters, Bain's polished power game could force evaluators to determine whether the atypically sized defender is better suited to attack as a twitchy interior rusher or a blue-collar edge defender who makes his mark as a playmaker like the 6-3, 261-pound ﻿Dante Fowler﻿.”

Fowler is a very interesting comparison to make there, if you follow the Commanders.

The Dante Fowler blueprint

Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler spent four years playing defensive end, topping out at eight sacks in his sophomore season.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, he was converted to an outside linebacker role, where he collected 11.5 sacks in 2019. He turned that into a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, averaging $15 million per year. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who previously coached Fowler with the Florida Gators, was fired that same year. The following season, Fowler was forced to take a paycut to stay in Atlanta, and the next, he was released and rejoined Quinn with the Dallas Cowboys.

With the Cowboys, Fowler totaled 10 sacks in two seasons. In his one year in Washington, he had 10.5 playing as an outside linebacker once again. He returned to Dallas in 2025, notching three sacks.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Scheme fit over raw athleticism

The moral of the story is that while someone can be athletically gifted, if used improperly, it won’t matter much. Fowler is a bit of an extreme case, jumping to double-digits when freed up by position and scheme while struggling to make any impact when bogged down in the trenches.

Bain, however, appears to be in the same boat. As a player, he’s clearly talented. And from where I sit, he shouldn’t worry too much about proving that he’s one thing or another, but simply go out and show scouts who he is, and pray that the team that takes him knows who that is and how to use him to the best of his abilities. Whether that be the Commanders or not.

