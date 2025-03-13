SI

Cooper Kupp Watch: Adam Schefter Reveals Three Teams Interested in Signing WR

Kupp was released by the Rams on Wednesday.

Mike Kadlick

Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The NFL world is officially on Cooper Kupp Watch after the Los Angeles Rams released the veteran wide receiver on Wednesday.

Kupp is coming off a season in which he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and although his triple-crown winning days of 2021 may be behind him, the 31-year-old is still believed to have some gas in the tank—and teams around the league are reportedly interested in signing him.

"Teams that bear watching here include the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and the New England Patriots, amongst others," ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter shared during a SportsCenter hit on Thursday morning.

He added that more than 12 teams have expressed interest in signing Kupp.

Seattle would arguably make the most sense here given that Kupp is a Washington state native, attended Eastern Washington University, and the fact that the Seahawks recently moved on from wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

New England could also be a fit due to Kupp's relationship with Kendrick Bourne—whom he played alongside at EWU—and his two-season overlap with now-Patriots tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Thomas Brown. Brown served on the Rams' offensive staff from 2020 to '22.

We'll see where he ultimately ends up.

