John Schneider Offered Frank Statement on Why Seahawks Traded DK Metcalf
The divorce between the Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf was both sudden and surprising. It also happened pretty quickly.
On March 5, Metcalf requested a trade, which the team was reportedly displeased about as it overshadowed the release of longtime Seahawks fan favorite Tyler Lockett. On March 9, Seattle shipped Metcalf off to Pittsburgh to play for the Steelers, who gave the big wideout a huge extension. And that was that. Metcalf's tenure with the team that drafted him was over and done with.
On Thursday, Seahawks GM John Schneider met with media to discuss the active offseason the Seahawks have had so far and offered a frank statement on why the organization opted to trade Metcalf: they preferred players who wanted to be there.
"There was discussions that DK and I were having, a lot of personal discussions," Schneider said when asked how the Metcalf trade unfolded. "I thought we could fix it, handle it, whatever it was. At the end of the day, it was a no, and he wanted to be traded. So we pivoted and we move forward. We want guys who want to be here, you know what I mean? We want guys who believe in what we're doing."
No team is safe from the tides of change during the NFL offseason. The Seahawks have undergone a dramatic overhaul. But, as Schneider puts it, the players they now have want to be there. And that's important to the franchise.