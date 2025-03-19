Cooper Kupp Says He Never Received Clarity From Rams Over Offseason Split
As Cooper Kupp heads back home to Washington on a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, he still isn't exactly sure why his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams came to an end.
Kupp, who was officially introduced as the Seahawks' newest receiver during a press conference Tuesday, was asked if he received clarity as to why the Rams decided to part ways.
His answer? Not quite.
"I'm sure they have their reasons for why they want to do things. Whatever it is," Kupp said. "Not a ton of clarity in that regard, but at the end of the day, I'm thankful to be able to walk away from that organization and be able to look back at all those memories, all those experiences, all those things we were able to go through together ... and look at it in a positive light, and be very thankful for my time in Los Angeles."
Kupp, a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2017 draft, rose to stardom in Los Angeles. He had the best year of his career—and one of the greatest seasons in NFL history—in 2021, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns and topped it off with a Super Bowl MVP trophy.
Since that 2021 campaign, however, Kupp hasn't topped 812 yards in a single season. He has struggled with injury issues in that span, missing eight games in 2022 and five apiece in '23 and '24.
Back in February, the Rams stunned Kupp by informing him they planned to search for a trade partner and split ways this offseason. When that trade never materialized, Los Angeles officially released him last week, marking the end of an era in the Rams' blue and yellow.
"It's been difficult. In all honesty, it's been very difficult and frustrating," Kupp said. "There's been lots of questions. ... It's a real tough situation. I've said I've always imagined that I'd finish my career there, but that's not what the plan was that God had for me and my family. Stepping into this new adventure, this new place, this new chapter in my career but also in our lives. ... Without a doubt, it has been difficult. We're human; we're real people."
Kupp now joins a new-look Seahawks offense featuring quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.