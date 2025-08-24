Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer to Meet With Micah Parsons Regarding Sideline Behavior
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will meet with star pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday after Parsons was seen lying on a medical table behind the Dallas bench during Friday night's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer.
Parsons, who is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team and has requested a trade as a result, was the only player that did not dress to not wear a jersey on the sideline.
Parsons had an MRI on what has been described as a "sore back" on Friday, which came back clean. Team owner Jerry Jones said that the back issue for Parsons is more of a byproduct of stale contract negotiations than a serious injury.
Parsons's future with the franchise remains up in the air as long as the defensive end does not have a new contract in place. Schottenheimer said that he will speak with Parsons about his lackidasical sideline behavior Sunday.
"Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing and why he was going it. So until I talk to him, I'm obviously not going to talk about it [with the media]."
The Cowboys open the season on Thursday, Sept. 4 against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.