Cowboys Coach Moved to Tears After First Win Since Marshawn Kneeland's Death
It was a much-needed win for the Cowboys on Monday night. Not only because they headed into the game with a 3–5–1 record, but because they were still grieving the loss of friend and teammate Marshawn Kneeland, who died tragically on Nov. 6.
The Cowboys made clear that they were thinking of Kneeland throughout the contest, but perhaps the best tribute of all was the big dub, powered by four touchdowns from Dak Prescott and a strong defensive performance.
Many players, Prescott and Ryan Flournoy included, shouted out Kneeland after the game. And in another moving display of emotion, coach Brian Schottenheimer got choked up while addressing the team in the locker room.
"Hey listen up, listen up," Schottenheimer began. "Before we do all the celebration stuff, so proud of you guys, man. Tough couple weeks," he continued, with tears in his eyes and his voice quivering. "We made him f----ing proud! You guys made him f---ing proud, man!"
Watch that below:
Kneeland died in the early morning on Nov. 6 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Just days before his death, he recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Cowboys' game vs. the Cardinals.
In the days since, Scottenheimer has discussed the loss with a very moving emotional gravitas, including during a presser last week, when he praised Kneeland's smile and spirit. His words seemed just as poignant in the locker room on Monday night.
With the win, the Cowboys improved to 4-5-1 on the season, while the Raiders dropped to 2-8.