Dak Prescott Downplays Recent Footage of Ankle in Walking Boot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was seen wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, which naturally raised questions about the health of the soon-to-be 31-year-old coming out of mandatory minicamp.
Prescott spoke at his annual youth football camp in Southlake, Texas on Tuesday, and downplayed any notion that he was injured.
"Yeah, I'm great," Prescott said about his health, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Honestly, I'm getting older. Same ankle, right? That I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four years ago. So yeah, couple of hard days of training, you get a little sore and you're going on a fishing trip and want to protect it and make sure that things don't get worse. So literally it's absolutely nothing. That's why I said people are reaching and trying to make things what they aren't. I'm getting older and have to take care of my body. Be smart and if I can take precautions and lessening something by putting on a boot, I'm gonna do it. So sorry it caused such a whirlwind," Prescott added with a smile.
An important year awaits Prescott and the Cowboys. The veteran is entering the final season of his contract, and is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason if an extension with the team isn't reached. To date, it appears that the Cowboys' front office is comfortable letting Prescott play out the final year of his contract, which runs the natural risk that they'll lose him to a quarterback-needy team in free agency next spring.
Last season, in Prescott's eighth with the Cowboys, he completed 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. However, the ultimate team goal of contending for a Super Bowl title fell short in the NFC wild card round with a loss to the Green Bay Packers.