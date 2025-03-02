Cowboys' Dak Prescott Gave Firm Declaration on Hamstring Injury Recovery
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season got off to a terribly rocky start and ended in complete disaster, but things didn't really start to spiral until Dak Prescott got hurt. Once the star quarterback was placed on IR after tearing his hamstring against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, any hopes Dallas might author an unlikely turnaround went up in flames.
There may now be a new regime in town following Mike McCarthy's ouster, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over, but Prescott remains key to the franchise's goals. No winning can be done in the NFL without steady play under center and Prescott is capable of not just that but more when he's healthy and rolling. So it likely came as a relief to Schottenheimer's new staff and Cowboys fans alike when Prescott made a firm declaration on his injury recovery status on Saturday.
"I'm not gonna put a timeline on it," Prescott said of his rehab while speaking to reporters at AT&T Stadium for the launch of the Girl's Flag Football League. "But I’ll be ready for the first game, and when anything matters, and very, very ready. I’m feeling good. I’m doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me."
A great quote for the Cowboys. The rest of the team needs improvement if they are to seriously compete in the near future but there isn't an answer out there better than the former fourth-rounder when it comes to the quarterback position.
Prescott will need to be as ready as he says he'll be when the season kicks off next September.