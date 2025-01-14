Dak Prescott 'Bummed' About Mike McCarthy Leaving Cowboys
Dak Prescott has been one of coach Mike McCarthy's biggest advocates in regards to the Dallas Cowboys keeping him on a contract for the 2025 season. But on Monday it became clear that the two sides couldn't come to an agreement, and the Cowboys will be moving on from McCarthy after five seasons.
Prescott hasn't spoken publicly about the McCarthy news, but he did text his reaction to Clarence Hill of ALL DLLS on Monday.
“Bummed, because we built some things,” Prescott said. “But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH.
“It’s the business,” Prescott added. “I look forward to the future plan.”
Prescott consistently made it known during the 2024 season that he hoped the Cowboys would agree to a new contract with McCarthy. The quarterback's season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Prescott played his last game under McCarthy on Nov. 3. Even though Prescott missed a good chunk of the Cowboys' 7–10 season he said he takes "responsibility for our team being in this position."
Prescott will enter his 10th Cowboys season in 2025 with his third head coach since 2016. The quarterback signed a historic four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys at the beginning of the 2024 season.