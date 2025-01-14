Cowboys Insider Thinks Super Bowl Winning Coach in Mix for Dallas HC Job
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy. A big name has popped up that might be in the mix for the job.
On Tuesday, Cowboys insider Nick Harris explored potential candidates for the job and mentioned former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll among them.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show, Harris explained why the Super Bowl-winning head coach could be involved. "I think that's the one for me, Pete Carroll. If that were to happen, you talk about a guy that could build a staff and knows how to build a staff. He knows how to win," Harris said. "Yeah, sure he's going to be 74 years old when the season kicks off but he's still moving around.
"I think it would be an interesting marriage between the two sides. They would definitely have to figure out a power structure and stick to it, but I think Carroll could do a really good job building a staff... This is a guy that if you want to win, you bring in Pete Carroll."
Carroll was the head coach of the Seahawks for 14 seasons. During that time he went 137-89-1 (.606) and led Seattle to five NFC West titles and 10 playoff trips. The Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII and came within a play of repeating as champions in a late loss to the New England Patriots at Super Bowl XLIX. He parted ways with Seattle following the 2023 season.
The Las Vegas Raiders interviewed Carroll on Monday and has already met with the Chicago Bears.