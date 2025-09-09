Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Shares Candid Take on Micah Parsons’s Packers Debut
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to already have put the Micah Parsons saga behind him.
On Tuesday, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan to discuss the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Eagles, but he did share a few candid thoughts on seeing Parsons play for Packers on Sunday. Jones spoke matter-of-factly about his former player and didn't convey too many emotions weeks after the blockbuster trade went down.
"Not one thing unexpected for me," Jones said of Parsons's Packers debut. "From what I saw of him I thought he was able to get in there and play without having any influence from his back. I say that with a straight face, I do. Having said that, I wish him well."
Parsons, who is still recovering from a back injury, didn't waste any time making an impact in his new defense and recorded several QB pressures as well as a sack in his highly anticipated debut in the Packers' win over the Lions.
Considering the high-strung tensions that brewed between Parsons and Jones all throughout the offseason, Jones's latest comments feel like a standard PR response that any NFL general manager or owner would say about an ex-player. Parsons has moved on to greener pastures, Jones continues to express how satisfied he is with the trade return, and everybody got what they wanted.
Jones also briefly addressed the Eagles' reported trade offer for Parsons and confirmed there was no counter offer from the Cowboys' side, and that other NFL teams did check in on the two-time All-Pro.