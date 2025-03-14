SI

Micah Parsons Blasts Former Teammate Over Cowboys Super Bowl Comments With NSFW Message

Parsons was not happy with DeMarcus Lawrence's comments about the Cowboys.

Liam McKeone

Parsons and Lawrence played together in Dallas for four seasons
Parsons and Lawrence played together in Dallas for four seasons / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after over a decade of playing for the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday, he raised eyebrows by bluntly stating that while Dallas is his home he knew "for sure" he'd never win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

Such a comment was unlikely to sit well with his former teammates and it didn't take long for the always-online Micah Parsons to fire back.

Parsons, posting on his X account, blasted Lawrence for what he said, tweeting an NSFW message.

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---," Parsons wrote, with a clown emoji to cap off his remarks.

Shortly afterwards, Lawrence responded in kind, telling Parsons he wouldn't have left if the All-Pro linebacker "spent less time tweeting and more time winning."

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth," Lawrence wrote on his X account in response to Parsons's tweet. "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

Lawrence and Parsons shared the field for four years in Dallas. Lawrence was selected by the organization in the 2014 NFL draft and became a mainstay on the defensive line for a long time. Parsons was taken in the 2021 draft. Despite that time spent together as teammates it seems like there's no love lost.

