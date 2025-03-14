Micah Parsons Blasts Former Teammate Over Cowboys Super Bowl Comments With NSFW Message
DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after over a decade of playing for the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday, he raised eyebrows by bluntly stating that while Dallas is his home he knew "for sure" he'd never win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.
Such a comment was unlikely to sit well with his former teammates and it didn't take long for the always-online Micah Parsons to fire back.
Parsons, posting on his X account, blasted Lawrence for what he said, tweeting an NSFW message.
"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---," Parsons wrote, with a clown emoji to cap off his remarks.
Shortly afterwards, Lawrence responded in kind, telling Parsons he wouldn't have left if the All-Pro linebacker "spent less time tweeting and more time winning."
"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth," Lawrence wrote on his X account in response to Parsons's tweet. "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."
Lawrence and Parsons shared the field for four years in Dallas. Lawrence was selected by the organization in the 2014 NFL draft and became a mainstay on the defensive line for a long time. Parsons was taken in the 2021 draft. Despite that time spent together as teammates it seems like there's no love lost.