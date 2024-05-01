Ezekiel Elliott Picks His New Number with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott returns to the Dallas Cowboys for his second stint with the team. After a brief departure, Elliott is back in the fold, and he’s bringing a fresh look to the field. Ezekiel Elliott will wear number 15, the same number that he wore last year with the New England Patriots and back when he played at Ohio State.
Elliott’s reunion with the Cowboys is now official. He recently signed a one-year deal worth up to a reported $3 million, with $2 million guaranteed. Now at 29 years old, Elliott remains confident in his ability to be a starter, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares that sentiment. As the most battle-tested ballcarrier in the building, Elliott is poised to play a prominent role in Dallas once again.
During his initial tenure with the Cowboys, he sported No. 21, but this time around, he’s opting for a fresh start with No. 15. Fans will need to buy new jerseys to show their love for Zeke when he takes the field in 2024.
As the Cowboys gear up for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Ezekiel Elliott. Will he regain his dominant form? How will Coach Mike McCarthy utilize him in the offensive scheme? One thing’s for sure: Cowboys fans are thrilled to see Zeke back in action.