How to watch Dallas Cowboys-Detroit Lions live stream online free
The Dallas Cowboys take the field on Thursday night to kick off Week 14 against the Detroit Lions in primetime. It's a crucial game for the team, as it enters December on a three-game winning streak.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.
It's going to be interesting to see if the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling, with the team's NFL playoff hopes on the line.
Entering Week 14, the Cowboys are slight three-point underdogs on the road, while the over/under is set for 54.5 total points, so the folks in Vegas are expecting a shootout.
All of the information you need to catch Thursday night's action can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, December 4
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Venue: Ford Field
TV Channel: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Lions Online
To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. After your free trial, Prime costs $14.99 a month.
You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, and web browsers.
Once you are subscribed or have a trial, you can open the Prime Video app on your device of choice or log in to your Amazon account on your computer. From there, Thursday Night Football will appear on the homepage of Prime Video, or you can locate it in the search bar, sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Simply click on the night’s game, and click play.
