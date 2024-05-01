Best Available Free Agent Targets For Dallas
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is officially over, the Dallas Cowboys will look to free agency to strengthen their roster Let’s explore the top free agents Dallas could sign that would make sense for them.
Dalvin Cook (RB)
The Cowboys have recently secured Ezekiel Elliott, but adding another dynamic running back to complement him would be a smart move. Dalvin Cook still has some juice to his game and could also contribute significantly in the passing game. Having a dual-threat backfield would keep opposing defenses on their toes and help the Cowboys hit more home runs in the rushing attack.
Zay Jones (WR)
Zay Jones would be an excellent addition to the Cowboys’ receiving corps. His ability to play both inside and outside makes him a valuable backup to have. With CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert locking up the top three spots, he would project as a WR 4 that could carve out a role on their offense.
Mason Cole (Center)
Mason Cole could step in as a starter if the Cowboys decide to keep Cooper Beebe at guard. Alternatively, if Beebe transitions to center, Cole would be an excellent backup option. His playing experience and football IQ would help stabilize the interior line, ensuring better protection for Prescott and creating running lanes for Elliott.
Calais Campbell (DT)
The departure of Jonathon Hankins has left the Cowboys thin at defensive tackle. Calais Campbell would bring veteran leadership and proven performance to the table. Campbell can still collapse the pocket and add a different dimension than they currently have on their roster. He excels against the run and can help clog up rushing lanes. Signing a seasoned defensive tackle would fortify the interior of the defensive line, making it harder for opponents to gash them in the ground game, and that has been a major issue for Dallas as of late.