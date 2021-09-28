Cowboys Finally Have a Defensive Playmaker

Trevon Diggs continues to show that he can take over as the team's top cover man

The Dallas Cowboys' offense most times is a well-oiled machine with Dak Prescott as the engineer to lead offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's attack.

Everyone knows what the 1-2 combination of running back Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard can be. The same could be said of wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Defensively, though, the Cowboys have been looking for a new true No. 1 cornerback since the departure of Byron Jones in the 2020 offseason.

Second-year defensive back Trevon Diggs is looking more and more like that guy.

Diggs, a second-round pick out Alabama, made one of the biggest plays of the night for Dallas' defense in a 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

At the start of the third quarter, pressure was on for Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts to connect with anyone and get Philadelphia back in the game.

Targeting his former Alabama teammate and 2021 first-round selection DeVonta Smith, Hurts watched the fellow Crimson Tide star Diggs jump the route as Smith fell coming out of his break.

From there, it was an easy walk to the end zone for a 59-yard return for a touchdown, extending Dallas' lead by 20. Diggs finished the evening with three tackle and three pass deflections.

The 2021 season is already looking to be one where Diggs becomes a star. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, he picked off Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert on the opening drive.

Diggs was asked after Monday’s win if he’s putting the league on notice.

“I’m trying to.”

And what’s the message?

To let them know what?

“I’m here.”

Indeed he is.

This season, Diggs has one interception in each game - including one of Tom Brady - and six pass breakups

“Perfection” isn't a word used in football often, but his start to the new campaign is about as close as one could imagine.

He's the first Cowboy to have picks in each of a season's first three games since Everson Walls in 1985.

The message is being sent. The plays are being made.

