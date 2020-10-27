Cowboys Leadership Void? ‘Shut Up - No!’ Says Jerry

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday demonstrated the sort of passion fans of his team which it’d show on Sundays when asked about the possibility about a locker-room leadership void.

“Well, just shut up and let me answer it,” Jones responded to properly-prodding questioner Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ” show. “No. I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now that’s your answer. Move on."

Jones was indeed in the process of answering a question when Shariff nudged him for clarification - at which point Jerry, the overseer of a 2-5 Cowboys team that he admits causes him to be disappointed for our fans; this was not the plan at all - became a tad combative.

Shariff: "Does your team have a leadership void?"

Jerry: "Where, in the offensive line?"

Shariff: "Just overall..."

Jerry: "But seriously, seriously. Where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? I'm not trying to be cute here. The answer is no.

Shariff then attempted to clarify his question, raising the ire of the owner.

Later in the visit, Jones shifted gears, as he always does, essentially apologizing for his outburst and telling a joke about an "old adage.''

"Don’t piss (off) an old man with little money,'' Jerry chuckled. "He’ll get you."