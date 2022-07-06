Cowboys Ripped for New Sponsor Selling Gun-Themed Coffee

"The long-planned announcement was timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday - America's Team. America's Coffee. America's Birthday.''

FRISCO - We often half-jokingly say "The Dallas Cowboys are a marketing company that also plays football.'' Critics of the latest sales-related move by "America's Team'' surely think that criticism rings true today.

The Cowboys on Tuesday drew criticism on social media after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company that sells blends with names that include "AK-47 Espresso," "Silencer Smooth" and "Murdered Out."

"#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team,'' the team's Twitter account reads.

The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter, and the fact that the company is founded by founded by U.S. Army veteran Evan Hafer, who has made support of veterans one of the foundational points of his company, is lost on some.

"Maybe read the room a bit, guys," one person posted on Twitter, with another writing, "The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their biggest fans. Integrity matters."

The announcement comes on the heels of yet another incident in which more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago, and comes a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde in South Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died.

The Cowboys did not offer further comment following the post (though owner Jerry Jones addressed the reasoning for the partnership here). But a spokesman for the company said, "BRCC is proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys, who are strongly committed to our mission of supporting veterans, first responders, and America's men and women in uniform.''

The spokesman also explained the timing, noting, "The long-planned announcement was timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday - America's Team. America's Coffee. America's Birthday.''

