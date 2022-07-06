Jerry Jones Remarks on Cowboys Gun-Themed Coffee Sponsor: ‘We Support Military’

“Every cup of coffee in the stadium, every bag of Cowboys coffee sold, represents a step in fulfilling the Black Rifle mission — another veteran employed, another first-responder receiving support, or another community event to help adaptive military athletes thrive in the civilian world,” Jones said

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is offering an explanation for the NFL franchise's partnership with a coffee company that sells gun-themed products.

“Every cup of coffee in the stadium, every bag of Cowboys coffee sold, represents a step in fulfilling the Black Rifle mission — another veteran employed, another first-responder receiving support, or another community event to help adaptive military athletes thrive in the civilian world,” Jones said in a Tuesday statement in conjunction with the sponsorship announcement. “We support military members and first responders year-round.''

The Cowboys are drawing criticism after announcing a marketing agreement with Black Rifle Coffee Co., a gun-themed coffee company that sells blends with names that include "AK-47 Espresso," "Silencer Smooth" and "Murdered Out."

"#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team,'' the team's Twitter account reads.

The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter, and the fact that the company is founded by founded by U.S. Army veteran Evan Hafer, who has made support of veterans one of the foundational points of his company, is lost on some.

"Maybe read the room a bit, guys," one person posted on Twitter, with another writing, "The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their biggest fans. Integrity matters."

The announcement comes on the heels of yet another incident in which more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago, and comes a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde in South Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died.

A spokesman for the company said, "BRCC is proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys, who are strongly committed to our mission of supporting veterans, first responders, and America's men and women in uniform.''

The spokesman also explained the timing, noting, "The long-planned announcement was timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday - America's Team. America's Coffee. America's Birthday.''

Added Jones in his statement: “Each season, we join the NFL in honor of the Salute to Service campaign where we dedicate a home game to honor the National Medal of Honor Recipients and the 40-plus-million men and women who have served and continue to serve our great nation.”

