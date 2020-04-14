FRISCO - Some of the elements of the Dallas Cowboys' surprise signing of rehabbing pass-rusher Aldon Smith are easy to puzzle-piece together. For instance:

*Smith has not played in the league since 2015, but has off-the-chart talent.

*The Cowboys need pass-rush help.

*Cowboys owner Jerry "Nine Lives'' Jones has an affinity for second-chance offerings.

*Dallas' new D-line coach Jim Tomsula used to be the boss in San Francisco, where Smith, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, exploded onto the scene with 33.5 sacks in his first 32 pro games before imploding via a series of horrific incidents.

*Journalist Jay Glazer, who has a unique bond with some NFL athletes, also has a handy pipeline to Cowboys COO Stephen Jones. ... and surely informed the Cowboys that Aldon is now a "287-pound monster'' who is "shaped like a V'' who is accidentally ripping bolted-down gym equipment off the walls.

As non-obvious as it was at the moment, it all adds up, culminating in what DFW-based agent Ron Slavin says were eight interested teams, six contract offers and a deal with Dallas, with money (potentially $4 million for the one-year contract) hinging on NFL reinstatement.

“Life is good,” Smith wrote on Instagram after signing the deal. “I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”

But there is one more wrinkle here, courtesy of our ESPN friend Ed Werder. It seems that this wasn't just about Jerry's grace or Tomsula's history or Slavin's locale or Stephen's pipeline.

It was about new Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, who recently found his way to California to meet Aldon Smith in Los Angeles. ... Though maybe McCarthy's original intent in L.A. was simply to visit his own daughter, Alex, who works in Hollywood as an actress and film-maker.

It seems Alex works out at the same gym, "Unbreakable,'' where Glazer is one of the business partners and serves as an MMA trainer. Maybe this was something more of a chance meeting, as Glazer would later engage in the pitching of Smith to NFL teams. But a McCarthy-Smith connection was made ... and was key.

Dallas and Smith are a ways away from Aldon having been a first-team All-Pro by his second season. But the puzzle pieces have assembled ... including coach Mike McCarthy venturing into a L.A. workout gym.