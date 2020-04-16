All-Decade Zack Martin: 'Lots Left to Accomplish,' Says Cowboys Star

FRISCO - It's unfortunate, really, that so many times when you read about the accomplishments of Zack Martin, you also have to read about the accomplishments - or lack thereof - of Johnny Manziel.

The myth of Manziel being a candidate to be taken by Dallas with the 16th overall choice in the 2014 NFL Draft continues to linger, like some Paul Bunyanesque tale ...

When the true story of Zack Martin is bigger-than-life enough.

“I didn’t even know it was coming out,” Martin said on SiriusXM NFL Radio recently when asked about his inclusion on the NFL's 2010's All-Decade Team, along with linemate Tyron Smith. “I had a bunch of people text me ... It’s a huge honor.''

It is indeed - though not a huge surprise for the right guard, who has made six consecutive Pro Bowls (one for each of his seasons in the league) and is a four-time All-Pro.

No, the surprise is that otherwise-smart folks continue to fall into The Manziel Trap. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was indeed enamored with the flashy Texas A & M QB, who eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns but then quickly washed out. But not at any time near Draft Day was Manziel a real candidate to be taken that high by Dallas, which, as its pick got closer, calculated that it would be choosing between Ryan Shazier and Martin.

Shazier was chosen by the Steelers at 15. Martin - whose name was on one of the two cards sitting on Dallas' table at NFL Draft headquarters in New York, with Shazier's name on the other - was then the no-brainer Cowboys pick.

There was no "Manziel Card.'' There was Jerry's pre-Draft interest ... and there continues to be Jerry himself feeding the romantic myth ...

But the Cowboys were never, ever going to pick Manziel over Martin. And the All-Decade Team shows you why.

"You look at the list (of honorees, here), it’s pretty surreal to look at some of those players on it,'' Martin said. "A lot of guys that I’ve watched over the years, respected and learned from. It’s a huge honor.”

Martin, 29, was asked if he might play long enough to earn another All-Decade honor for the 2020s.

“Something like that,” Martin laughed. “I’ve been fortunate at the start of my career, but I think there’s a lot left to still accomplish.”