Skip to main content

Amari Cooper: Praising CeeDee Lamb or Blasting Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore?

Is it possible that Amari Cooper is using the "if'' to take a poke at Kellen Moore's inability or unwillingness to "feature'' Amari Cooper more?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, in our dealings with him, has demonstrated a verbal skill for passive-aggressiveness.

Is that what Cooper is doing now as he passes the receiver-room baton to CeeDee Lamb?

"CeeDee's been ready,'' he said with a chuckle on Friday via @dfwticket. "CeeDee's been ready. Again, it's just about opportunity. ... CeeDee is a playmaker."

Cooper, of course, was a salary-dump trade, Dallas escaping a $20 million base salary that management decided was unpalatable (in part because some here inside The Star didn't like what they thought was an at-times lack of effort from the Pro Bowler) in exchange for a lowly fifth-round selection.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy,’” Lamb said recently on Mike Silver’s podcast, Open Mike. “And then my phone started blowing up literally minutes after. It’s been a crazy story ever since.”

But Lamb agrees with Amari about Lamb.

“It kind of, in a sense, raised the standard,” Lamb said. “Obviously, I hold myself to a high standard already, but at this moment there’s nothing else you can really do but take it on. That’s the energy I have.”

There are skeptics here; NFL Network is predicting that Lamb won't even be Dallas' receptions leader, a rather ridiculous notion to anyone who has visited with QB Dak Prescott on the subject.

"He’s the guy," said Prescott recently, and indeed, Lamb did stand out during offseason sessions inside The Star (See "Top 20 Takes.'') "Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Snip20220725_69
Play

Ex-Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Returns to Texas Pro Football

Phillips won't be back in Dallas, but a familiar locale has come calling.

By Geoff Magliochetti32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
Snip20220725_68
Play

Home Run? Cowboys FB Nick Ralston Tackling Two Careers In Dallas

Ralston's making moves both on and off the field.

By Geoff Magliochetti35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
hill
Play

Surprise Camp Cut: Is Trysten Hill on Cowboys Roster Bubble?

Hill has just half a sack in 18 career games since being a second-round pick in 2019.

By Zach Dimmitt and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Cooper offered one odd twist on his prediction, saying, "I think if Kellen (coordinator Moore) decides to feature him, he's definitely ready to step up.''

Wait. What? What "if''?

There's really no "if'' about Dallas' plan with Lamb. Indeed, he was already "featured'' last year, even when Cooper was here. As a matter of record, Lamb outperformed Cooper statistically last year (CeeDee had more catches at 79 and more yards at 1,102 than Cooper to go along with his six touchdowns).

Is it possible that Amari Cooper is using the "if'' to take a poke at Kellen Moore's inability or unwillingness to "feature'' Amari Cooper more? Or that Moore might've contributed to the voices in the building supporting the idea of moving on from Cooper?

Passively? Nah, Amari didn't say that.

Aggressively? Amari may have said a mouthful.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Snip20220725_69
News

Ex-Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Returns to Texas Pro Football

By Geoff Magliochetti32 minutes ago
Snip20220725_68
News

Home Run? Cowboys FB Nick Ralston Tackling Two Careers In Dallas

By Geoff Magliochetti35 minutes ago
hill
News

Surprise Camp Cut: Is Trysten Hill on Cowboys Roster Bubble?

By Zach Dimmitt and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
Cowboys - Sam Williams
News

Cowboys Camp: Rookie DE Sam Williams Predicted as Starter

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
lve micah
News

Cowboys Camp Preview: Jabril Joins Micah Parsons? 3 To Watch at LB

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
kearse diggs
News

Cowboys Camp Preview: 'New' Trevon Diggs, Cleared Kelvin Joseph & 3 To Watch at DB

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
F40987B3-0C05-417B-9A88-6617C33BC049
News

Cowboys Ex RB in Philly for Workout

By Cowboys Country Staff5 hours ago
dak tony troy
News

‘Dear Dak’: ‘Is Cowboys Prescott an Aikman or a Romo?’ Asks RGIII

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago