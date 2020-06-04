FRISCO - Dak Prescott's powerful announcement Wednesday regarding his $1 million support of the right against racial injustice in America included his first mention of the late-April death of his 31-year-old brother Jace Prescott.

"I have personally struggled, along with our country, since the coronavirus pandemic began,'' Dak wrote in his social-media post. "Anxiety became something I had to understand and battle with as I search to find a purpose without the game of football around. I wanted to help, make a change, be a part of something that fixed the pandemic. During that search, I lost an idol, my brother.

"He and I share the same mission: Find a bigger purpose!''

There is bravery in Dak's concession to anxiety, just as there is bravery in his willingness to take a vocal leadership role in his community, this time taking the form of, as he wrote, a "plan to take action and pledge $1 million to improve our police training and address systemic racism throughout education and advocacy in our country.''

Prescott said coming to grips with the death of Jace caused him to "come to realize we are not given a voice to pronounce how much we matter. It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to us and take a stand for the greater good of each other.

"I stand to make a change!

"I stand to see our country whole!

"I stand to make our country equal!

"I stand to help our streets and communities trust one another!

"I stand for black lives.

"I stand for love.

"I will take action and help I will take I will act alongside of all of you!

The Prescott family lost its mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013. Dak has frequently cited her as his inspiration and did so again in this presentation.

"My MOM left me the word faith to live out for a reason,'' he wrote. "I believe in the good in each individual and this country as a whole! To be humble and to see every man and woman has the same takes humility and accountability.''