Skip to main content

Aqib Talib Brother Turns Himself In After Fatal Shooting at Dallas-Area Youth Football Game

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib has turned himself in after a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game.

Details are emerging about a tragic incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed a youth football coach at a game in Lancaster.

It's now being reported that Aqib Talib, 36, was physical close to his 39-year-old brother at the time of the shooting. TMZ - saying Aqib was "just feet away'' - has posted an exclusive video of the fatal shooting which appears to show how close in proximity Talib was to the incident.

Talib's lawyer has released a statement that does indeed confirm that the former NFL standout, who played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams, was there during the shooting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,”the statement reads via ProFootballTalk. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Talib's brother Yaqub turned himself in to authorities on Monday after the coach, Michael Hickmon, a grandfather and father of three from Lancaster, was pronounced dead at a local DFW hospital.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak real
Play

Cowboys VIDEO: Dak Sacked By ‘Real Housewives’ In TV Ad

Dak Prescott and teammate CeeDee Lamb star in DirecTV's new commercial that mashes up the NFL and reality TV.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
2 hours ago
AA957CF9-612D-4E91-ACE8-062019507877
Play

Cowboys & Roquan Smith Trade? Dallas Linked to Bears LB Star

Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
21F772F6-9975-485F-85CA-914F2E6A4911
Play

Dante Fowler vs. Tarell Basham: Cowboys DE in Danger of Roster Cut?

Is there room for both "sponsors'' to be right? Is there room for both vets to make the final 53-man roster?

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Aqib, who attended high school in Dallas and has a home there, was recently hired as a national NFL analyst for Amazon.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but also noted that it centered on an "altercation (between opposing coaches that) became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickmon multiple times. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him."

Authorities issued a warrant accusing Yaqub Talib of murder, a first-degree felony.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak real
News

Cowboys VIDEO: Dak Sacked By ‘Real Housewives’ In TV Ad

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
AA957CF9-612D-4E91-ACE8-062019507877
News

Cowboys & Roquan Smith Trade? Dallas Linked to Bears LB Star

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
21F772F6-9975-485F-85CA-914F2E6A4911
News

Dante Fowler vs. Tarell Basham: Cowboys DE in Danger of Roster Cut?

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
cow rook 3
News

Rookie Review: Grading Cowboys' Tyler Smith & Others in Week 1

By Logan MacDonald14 hours ago
ryan nall
News

Cowboys 5 Cuts Include Vet RB

By Cowboys Country Staff21 hours ago
Cowboys-Michael-Irvin-Dolphins
News

'Undefeated Dallas Cowboys,' Predicts 'Crazy' Michael Irvin ... 'If!'

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
dante jag mug
News

Cowboys Bench DE Dante Fowler; Here's Dallas' 'Discipline' Reason

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
simi denver
News

'Huge for Me': Did Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko Just Make Dallas Roster?

By Logan MacDonald22 hours ago