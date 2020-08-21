Bar Brawl! Tyrone Crawford 'Is A Bad Boy,' Compliments Jerry

FRISCO - Tyrone Crawford has a well-earned reputation for in-house leadership and for on-field feistiness - a feistiness that did once get the Dallas Cowboys veteran in trouble with the law once ... but a feistiness that is a sort of cause of celebration for his boss.

"The guy that I'd note,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says when rattling off the names of his talented defensive linemen, is Crawford. We know what is in his heart. You saw him down in Florida. He's a bad boy. He's who you want on your side.''

Jones, of course, is referring to the March 2019 Florida bar brawl that saw Crawford get involved in, seemingly fueled by him attempting to protect his brother. The NFL never disciplined the 30-year-old Crawford for the incident, and there are probably people who would like to just sort of keep it buried in the past.

Crawford - who may be a "bad boy'' but is actually a good guy and who is coming off dual hip surgery just in time to maybe start at the 3-Tech spot vacated by the season-ending injury to Gerald McCoy - himself would be one of those people.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Jones, like the rest of the people who have watched the first week of stay-at-home training camp here at The Star, has high praise for the D-linemen who've been assembled.

"(Aldon) Smith speaks for himself. You guys have noted him and if you hadn't you (should) read up on him,'' Jones said. "He looks like he's ready to line up (in Week 1) against the Rams. ... Of course our own that we know well, (DeMarcus) Lawrence. And (new vet Everson Griffen ... I've been able to freshen up on him; I talked to him just right before practice today. He looks (good).

Crawford agrees, saying he's teaming up with "a D-line that should be pretty scary.''

"Scary.'' And "bad.'' But in the nicest way. In a good way.