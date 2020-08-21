SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Bar Brawl! Tyrone Crawford 'Is A Bad Boy,' Compliments Jerry

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Tyrone Crawford has a well-earned reputation for in-house leadership and for on-field feistiness - a feistiness that did once get the Dallas Cowboys veteran in trouble with the law once ... but a feistiness that is a sort of cause of celebration for his boss.

"The guy that I'd note,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says when rattling off the names of his talented defensive linemen, is Crawford. We know what is in his heart. You saw him down in Florida. He's a bad boy. He's who you want on your side.''

Jones, of course, is referring to the March 2019 Florida bar brawl that saw Crawford get involved in, seemingly fueled by him attempting to protect his brother. The NFL never disciplined the 30-year-old Crawford for the incident, and there are probably people who would like to just sort of keep it buried in the past. 

Crawford - who may be a "bad boy'' but is actually a good guy and who is coming off dual hip surgery just in time to maybe start at the 3-Tech spot vacated by the season-ending injury to Gerald McCoy - himself would be one of those people.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Jones, like the rest of the people who have watched the first week of stay-at-home training camp here at The Star, has high praise for the D-linemen who've been assembled.

"(Aldon) Smith speaks for himself. You guys have noted him and if you hadn't you (should) read up on him,'' Jones said. "He looks like he's ready to line up (in Week 1) against the Rams. ... Of course our own that we know well, (DeMarcus) Lawrence. And (new vet Everson Griffen ... I've been able to freshen up on him; I talked to him just right before practice today. He looks (good).

Crawford agrees, saying he's teaming up with "a D-line that should be pretty scary.'' 

"Scary.'' And "bad.'' But in the nicest way. In a good way.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's The Deal With Dak's Football-Friendly Backyard?

'I Like To Work In The Dark,' Jokes Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott In Talking About His Football-Friendly Backyard

Mike Fisher

Camp Notebook: Cowboys Play 'Jeopardy,' LB Sean Lee Injury Issue

Camp Notebook: As A Bonding Exercise, The Dallas Cowboys Play 'Jeopardy'; LB Sean Lee And Other Injury News Updates

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: The Cowboys' Best-Ever Huddle; Major DFW Radio Change

Whitt's End: The Dallas Cowboys' Best-Ever Huddle and Major DFW Radio Change - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

‘Crazy’: Fassel Reveals His 4 Traits For Cowboys Special-Teamer

‘Crazy’: Bones Fassel Reveals His 4 Traits To Make A Good Dallas Cowboys Special-Teamer

Mike Fisher

Aldon Smith Reviews Are In: Cowboys DE Is A 'Monster,' Says Dak

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Aldon Smith Reviews Are In: New DE Is A 'Monster,' Says Dak Prescott, Echoing The Thoughts of Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Inside the La'el (Car Wreck) & Tyron (Injury) Issues At Cowboys Camp

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a pair of problems with their standout tackles on Thursday with issues involving Tyron Smith and La'el Collins

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant 'Is About To Kill It' In Today's Workout At Ravens

'You Know It!' Former Dallas Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Is Upbeat About His Baltimore Ravens Tryout, Scheduled For Thurday

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Coordinators Comments: Top 10 Takes From Moore, Nolan & Fassel

Cowboys Coordinators Comments: Top 10 Takes From Kellen Moore, Mike Nolan & Bones Fassel From Mid-Week Dallas Conversations

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Drew Pearson Going To Hall of Fame: 'You Made My Life!'

Eight months ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame 'broke the heart' of Drew Pearson - but now the Dallas Cowboys icon will be inducted in 2021 - and he says the HOF 'made my life!'

Mike Fisher

by

socker4

What McCarthy & Moore Say About Cowboys Play-Calling

What Coaches McCarthy & Moore Say About Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling in 2020

Mike Fisher