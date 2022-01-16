Skip to main content

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa: Concussion - OUT of Cowboys Playoff Game

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa says specifically of Dallas’ offensive line. “There’s tape on them getting beat.”

FRISCO - San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa is continuing a running theme regarding the thinking on Sunday’s NFL Playoffs visit to the Dallas Cowboys.

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa said specifically of Dallas’ offensive line. “There’s tape on them getting beat.”

Is that outrageous? No, because everybody gets beaten.

Is that bulletin-board material for the Cowboys? Maybe, even though Dallas coach Mike McCarthy isn’t a believer in such things … and is a believer in his offensive line.

UPDATE: On the Cowboys' first series, Bosa was true to his word, recording a sack as the Niners are now up 10-0 in the first period.

Bosa is a main focus for the Dallas offense he recorded 52 total tackles this year, with four forced fumbles and 15.5 sacks for the 10-7 wild-card Niners.

UPDATE: The 49ers announced early in the second half of the game that Bosa is being evaluated with the head injury and is questionable to return - and then the update: Concussion. He's out.

“Nick is a force,” McCarthy said. “There’s only one number you need to look at and that’s his quarterback hits. He is definitely a pressure player and it all starts up front defensively for those guys.” 

To counter, the 12-5 Cowboys boast two All-Pro-level blockers in guard Zack Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith and they are foundation pieces in a Dallas league-leading offense that only allowed 30 sacks on QB Dak Prescott. Boss is also talking about right tackle La’el Collins when he said, “I think (the tackles) are both very solid players. Obviously Tyron has had a Hall of Fame career, I think. Him and Trent (Williams of the 49ers) have been the best tackles in the league for a long time.”

Play

(Indeed, Martin just made first-team All-Pro and Tyron received votes as well.)

The belief that 3-point favorite Dallas can be handled by San Francisco is a common one; former 49ers star Tom Rathman predicts his old team “will kick the shit out of the Cowboys.”

In the end, Bosa is trying to be less disrespectful than that. But …

“They are definitely beatable,” he said. “So the game plan is just to make them work.”

But unfortunately for Bosa, he won't be part of that work.

