Skip to main content

'He Has the Gifts': Rookie DE Sam Williams Draws Raves from Cowboys Coaches

“I think we’d all agree that Sam Williams looks like a guy that was born to play professional football,’’ McCarthy says.

FRISCO - "He has the gifts.''

The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff is not holding back in its praise for second-round rookie Sam Williams, who is already making a strong impression in the rookie minicamp this weekend here inside The Star.

Head Mike McCarthy is raving about WIlliams, a defensive end out of Ole Miss, saying, “I think we’d all agree that Sam Williams looks like a guy that was born to play professional football.''

This mirrors what defensive coordinator Dan Quinn recalled from when he first saw Williams in person at an Ole Miss pre-draft workout.

"Leaving the field that day, I remember telling Mike, 'Man I'd really like to coach that guy.' So that's a good feeling to have."

IMG_3601

DQ and Williams

sam williams ole miss

Sam Williams

quinn love

Quinn

The Cowboys believe they did their research and cleared up any behavior concerns about Williams (see "I Didn't Do Anything'' here). And now they seem to be instant believers in the guy they made the 56th overall pick. ... coming to a roster looking to replace free-agent loss Randy Gregory.

Said McCarthy: “He has the gifts. He has the physical traits. He had two pass rushes (Friday and) ... he was clean in the backfield. He has that kind of ability. He’s in a great place.''

Williams is pleased as well - with the coaches and with this "place.'' He joked that when he made a 30 visit to DFW, he considered missing "my flight on purpose so I wouldn't have to leave.

"It's just a connection that I can't explain. With DQ and the other guys, it's just different."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

tyler jerry
Play

Rookie Tyler Smith: Already Locked In as Cowboys Starter?

Position flex matters - but not as much as Dallas’ screaming need for a starting left tackle.

By Mike Fisher30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
zeke lightning
Play

Caught Speeding: ‘100%’ Ezekiel Elliott Timed at 22 MPH at Cowboys Workout

Zeke did more this week here at The Star than just visit.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
rolando-bones fassel
Play

Cowboys Roster Moves: Rookies Sign, Kicker Cut

The Dallas Cowboys are not done signing rookies. Nor are they done looking for kickers

By Geoff Magliochetti4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Williams (6-4, 265), who had 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season with the Rebels, earning first-team All-SEC honors, is pleased with what he's being taught so far.

"Coaches were pumping us up, but teaching us at the same time,'' said Williams, who has also cleared up that while his family calls him "De'' (his given name is Samuel Degarrick Williams), he'll stick with "Sam.''

"You can't ask for anything better than that."

And the Cowboys seemingly believe they can't ask for much more from a second-round pick than they might get with Sam Williams.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

tyler jerry
News

Rookie Tyler Smith: Already Locked In as Cowboys Starter?

By Mike Fisher30 minutes ago
zeke lightning
News

Caught Speeding: ‘100%’ Ezekiel Elliott Timed at 22 MPH at Cowboys Workout

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
rolando-bones fassel
News

Cowboys Roster Moves: Rookies Sign, Kicker Cut

By Geoff Magliochetti4 hours ago
AAC5DA4B-4475-4C56-8390-018ED99F5183
News

Cowboys Rookie Class Get New Jersey Numbers

By Geoff Magliochetti5 hours ago
5ADB0931-155D-408A-A58D-BEA72E57E11D
News

Cowboys Sign Four Draftees As Rookie Camp Opens

By Geoff Magliochetti5 hours ago
sas jerry clown
News

WATCH: Cowboys vs. Stephen A. Smith - NFL Schedule Release 'Revenge'

By Geoff Magliochetti23 hours ago
695AF95A-76EE-49C6-AE42-3669F5C0FD2A
News

‘The Real Deal’: Ezekiel Elliott Attends Cowboys Rookie Minicamp

By Mike FisherMay 13, 2022
zack zeke clutch
News

Do Cowboys Lead Preseason All-NFC East Team Offense?

By Timm HammMay 13, 2022