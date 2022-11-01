Brandin Cooks to Cowboys Trade Rumor: Why Texans WR's 'Not Worried'

HOUSTON - The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, have left the rest of the NFL with the feeling that they approach today's NFL trade deadline with their eye on a "Super Bowl trade'' - that is, one that "puts them over the top'' in terms of fielding a contending roster.

Is Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans that final piece?

Cooks is at the center of trade inquiries as teams have explored trade scenarios involving the Texans' team captain and leading receiver.

Sources tell us the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs are among the interested teams, with the Rams having most specifically explored trade scenarios.

What is the Houston perspective? We believe the 1-5-1 Texans - even though they view the 29-year-old as a building block - would listen if Dallas or any other team dangled a second-round pick. (There's also this: Financially, the Texans would eat $8.782 million in dead money this year and $16.22 million in dead money in 2023 if they traded Cooks. They would net just $967,533 in net cap savings immediately this year and $10.398 million in 2023.

What is the Dallas perspective? While the Texans want significant draft capital in exchange for Cooks, NFL teams have reason for some hesitation because of his $18 million guaranteed base salary in 2023 under the terms of a two-year, $39.6 million contract extension signed this spring.

But if the 6-2 Cowboys are really "going for it'' - and by the way, they are increasingly open about admitting wideout help would be desirable - is an $18 million salary really that excessive?

And what is the Cooks perspective? "That's internal," he said. "I'm not worried about that, ifs, buts, and. It is what it is. .. We'll keep that internal. With all due respect, we're not going to talk about that right now in the media."

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!