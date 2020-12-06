FRISCO - Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson is expected to come off Reserve/COVID19 list on Sunday and start on Tuesday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, sources tell ESPN, a continuation of an odd week for both clubs.

Different high-profile members of the Cowboys are taking different approaches to the fact they haven’t played since Thanksgiving Day and won't play at Baltimore until Tuesday.

From QB Andy Dalton, who admits the NFL schedule has been strange: "Yeah, for sure. I think that the more we're able to practice more, the more we're able to do, it ends up feeling more comfortable. I know I'm getting more understanding of our guys. I think that's big. Obviously the schedule has changed several times.

"For us, it's just making sure that we're on the same page as everything we're doing, and the communication with everything."

From receiver Amari Cooper on the Tuesday setup: "I think it will feel like a regular game day."

Either way one looks at it, the best way for it to be "regular'' will be for Cowboys "regulars'' to be healthy and playing ... and that is not quite the case ... while it will be the case for Jackson.

The Cowboys on Saturday ruled out offensive linemen Zack Martin (calf) and left tackle Cameron Erving (knee); no surprise there.

There are also issues in the secondary. safety Donovan Wilson (groin) did very little at practice this week and is questionable. Backup safety Steven Parker (ankle) has the same designation. But the big story there might be cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs). Sources tell CowboysSI.com that he is pushing to play, but that the medical staff is concerned about the injury and might hold him back.

And then there is the potentially most impactful defensive player in the group, end Aldon Smith. He's been dealing all week with an illness. He's listed as "questionable'' but was a full participant at the Saturday workout here at The Star, and indications are he will play.

But who will Aldon Smith be trying to sack?

As for Ravens starter Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh continues to decline to speculate whether Jackson will be available for the game against Dallas; it's worth noting that the Cowboys are assuming he'll play, as his mandatory 10-day quarantine will expire on Sunday.

And now we have a good idea that with Robert Griffin III been placed on injured reserve for at least three games with a hamstring injury and with Trace McSorley in waiting, Dallas will see Jackson - as expected.