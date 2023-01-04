Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have developed into a dangerous quarterback/receiver duo with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore describing their relationship as special.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have developed into an excellent tandem for the Dallas Cowboys. With Lamb thrust into the WR1 role with Amari Cooper being shipped off to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, Dak has a chance to build on that chemistry with the young two-time Pro Bowler, and ...

Build on it he has.

Lamb has surpassed all his previous career highs in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns, all with a game to spare. He is also eying the franchise record for receptions in a single season (Michael Irvin with 111 in 1995).

So why has the duo exploded? It all starts on the practice field, says offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"It's just all the side conversations those guys have now and so much time they spend together," Moore said. "You just see their discussions and talking through things and how on the same page they are. And certainly, you see it on the field with just how decisive Dak is when he goes to [Lamb.]"

Speaking of the practice field, the Cowboys and Washington injury report is in for the day ...

So, Tony Pollard was full, Micah Parsons is clear and Kelvin Joseph tooth has a tooth problem!

Now, back to those practice-field discussions ...

They've seen Lamb become Prescott's go-to guy. Lamb's 1,307 yards are a whopping 762 more than Dallas' next best (Noah Brown), and his reception total of 102 is 49 more than Dalton Schultz (52), second on the list.

For Moore, the relationship that Prescott and Lamb have built this season is all down to the one thing a quarterback and receiver need to have.

“They trust each other," Moore said. "It's pretty special, those guys are in a special place right now. Those guys are awesome.”

Awesome, indeed. With the 12-4 Cowboys needing a win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders to keep the faint hopes of the No. 1 seed in the NFC alive, expect Lamb to see his fair share of targets.

Will he break "The Playmaker's" franchise record? He needs another 10 to do so. He could also land the third-best receiving yard total for a season in franchise history if he manages 90 yards vs. the Commanders.

"Special'' on the practice field today ... and if Moore is right, special enough to keep Dallas on a deep playoff run.

