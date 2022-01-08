Source: Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos or Seahawks

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Top Candidate' If Seahawks Fire Pete Carroll or Broncos Fire Vic Fangio - Source

Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, is being connected to the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

FRISCO - This has advanced well beyond the "rumor'' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well.

Denver is finishing Year 3 under Fangio and is not making the playoffs. The 7-9 Broncos play the heavily favored Chiefs today. Seattle is 6-10 and finishes Sunday against favored Arizona.

There is also sourced information about Quinn going back to Seattle, where he was once the defensive coordinator under head coach Pete Carroll. But Carroll, an institution in Seattle, isn't on the same thin ice, it seems, as Fangio is.

Conventionally, teams don't replace one defensive-minded head coach with another. Fangio, like Quinn, has a background in being a defensive coordinator. But this is more about agents and power-brokers - and of course, Quinn's talent as a coach and a leader, with his Falcons Super Bowl and now the Dallas turnaround on his resume - than it is about "convention.'' 

Quinn, 51, is a forceful presence who can command a room. He is also someone who NFL people believe can recruit players - among the many reasons the Jones family in Dallas hopes he somehow does not leave.

And at the risk of burying the lead: Is Quinn's draw so powerful that he could lure Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Denver? Or, for that matter, keep him happy in Seattle?

No image description

quinn russ
Play

Source: Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos or Seahawks

Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, is being connected to the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks

2 minutes ago
9826ED97-B4CA-4616-888C-DA50D2FF0ACF
Play

Cowboys at Eagles BREAKING: Dallas Roster Moves Mean New-Look Secondary

The Cowboys, missing four defensive backs who usually play key roles on game day, are planning the last-minute arrival of help.

56 minutes ago
watt cow tex
Play

Cowboys Comeback for Watt with Cardinals in NFL Playoffs?

Watt ready for the first week of the NFL playoffs, when his Cardinals might just be opposing the Dallas Cowboys?

3 hours ago

Broncos general manager George Paton was a personnel guy in Miami in the mid-2000's when Quinn spent two seasons as the Dolphins defensive line coach, so there is that connect-the-dots factor. Additionally, Paton inherited Fangio, so like most GM's, he is likely interested in at some point bringing in "his hire.''

Denver is the second prospective suitor connected to Quinn, as the Jacksonville Jaguars sought to interview him (along with Moore). Quinn, however, denied the request - not necessarily because of disinterest but rather because he has opted to put off all job inquiries until playoff-bound Dallas’ season concludes. If Denver's season concludes with a dismissal of Fangio? If Seattle's season concludes with a breakup? Two eventual phone calls to Quinn's agent is likely right behind.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

quinn russ
News

Source: Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos or Seahawks

2 minutes ago
9826ED97-B4CA-4616-888C-DA50D2FF0ACF
News

Cowboys at Eagles BREAKING: Dallas Roster Moves Mean New-Look Secondary

56 minutes ago
watt cow tex
News

Cowboys Comeback for Watt with Cardinals in NFL Playoffs?

3 hours ago
kelvin clyde
News

Cowboys at Eagles: Rookie Kelvin Joseph Taking Over as New CB?

4 hours ago
FIazoVGWUAI7q8O
News

Remembering Ralph Neely: Cowboys Great Passes Away

4 hours ago
5D165622-280F-457A-8E1F-2CA654683E96
News

BREAKING: Trevon Diggs OUT, Among Cowboys Not Traveling to Eagles

22 hours ago
jerry jimmy troy
News

Jimmy Johnson Reveals Latest on Jerry Jones' Cowboys Call

23 hours ago
moore quinn
News

Night Moves: Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Interview Plan with Jaguars Revealed

Jan 7, 2022