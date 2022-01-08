Source: Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos or Seahawks

Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, is being connected to the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

FRISCO - This has advanced well beyond the "rumor'' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well.



Denver is finishing Year 3 under Fangio and is not making the playoffs. The 7-9 Broncos play the heavily favored Chiefs today. Seattle is 6-10 and finishes Sunday against favored Arizona.

There is also sourced information about Quinn going back to Seattle, where he was once the defensive coordinator under head coach Pete Carroll. But Carroll, an institution in Seattle, isn't on the same thin ice, it seems, as Fangio is.

Conventionally, teams don't replace one defensive-minded head coach with another. Fangio, like Quinn, has a background in being a defensive coordinator. But this is more about agents and power-brokers - and of course, Quinn's talent as a coach and a leader, with his Falcons Super Bowl and now the Dallas turnaround on his resume - than it is about "convention.''

Quinn, 51, is a forceful presence who can command a room. He is also someone who NFL people believe can recruit players - among the many reasons the Jones family in Dallas hopes he somehow does not leave.

And at the risk of burying the lead: Is Quinn's draw so powerful that he could lure Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Denver? Or, for that matter, keep him happy in Seattle?

Broncos general manager George Paton was a personnel guy in Miami in the mid-2000's when Quinn spent two seasons as the Dolphins defensive line coach, so there is that connect-the-dots factor. Additionally, Paton inherited Fangio, so like most GM's, he is likely interested in at some point bringing in "his hire.''

Denver is the second prospective suitor connected to Quinn, as the Jacksonville Jaguars sought to interview him (along with Moore). Quinn, however, denied the request - not necessarily because of disinterest but rather because he has opted to put off all job inquiries until playoff-bound Dallas’ season concludes. If Denver's season concludes with a dismissal of Fangio? If Seattle's season concludes with a breakup? Two eventual phone calls to Quinn's agent is likely right behind.

