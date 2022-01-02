Cold Cowboys: Erin Andrews Leads Cheers for Jerry Jones

The Cowboys players are aware of the benefits of escaping the elements here; Dallas safety Malik Hooker tweeted on Sunday morning, "Woke Up To It Being Damn Near 40 Degrees In My Room''

ARLINGTON - As we write this, it is 20 degrees on Sunday as we prepare for the 3:25 p.m. NFL Week 17 kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

Yes, this is Dak Prescott's house; colleague Bobby Belt notes that in the Dallas QB's last 11 home games, he completing 69 percent of his throws, has thrown for almost 3,600 yards, has 35 TDs (31 passing, four rushing) to just four interceptions, with a passer rating of 115.9

But the Cardinals would like to point out that it is also "home'' to Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, as the DFW native owns an 8-0 record (high school, college and NFL) in this building.

Of course, ultimately, it is actually Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' house, and he's in charge of keeping the electric bills paid.

The Cowboys players are aware of the benefits of escaping the elements here; Dallas safety Malik Hooker tweeted on Sunday morning, "Woke Up To It Being Damn Near 40 Degrees In My Room Yeah Aint No Way Boaaaa, Aint No Way.''

And yes, 95,000 fans and the media here in the building will be happy to be inside as well.

Writes ESPN's Ed Werder: “On a feels-like 4 degree morning here in North Texas, I find myself grateful to Jerry Jones for building this fantastically warm stadium.''

And then, from an competitor - because feels-like-4-degrees mornings make us all want to huddle up together - FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews echoed Werder's thought.

We'll stay warm inside AT&T with the 11-4 Cowboys while at the same time highly aware that the regular season has one more week, at frigid Philly ... and that the postseason NFC tournament may go through frozen Green Bay.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!