Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cold Cowboys: Erin Andrews Leads Cheers for Dallas Owner Jerry Jones

    The Cowboys players are aware of the benefits of escaping the elements here; Dallas safety Malik Hooker tweeted on Sunday morning, "Woke Up To It Being Damn Near 40 Degrees In My Room''
    Author:

    ARLINGTON - As we write this, it is 20 degrees on Sunday as we prepare for the 3:25 p.m. NFL Week 17 kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

    Yes, this is Dak Prescott's house; colleague Bobby Belt notes that in the Dallas QB's last 11 home games, he completing 69 percent of his throws, has thrown for almost 3,600 yards, has 35 TDs (31 passing, four rushing) to just four interceptions, with a passer rating of 115.9

    But the Cardinals would like to point out that it is also "home'' to Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, as the DFW native owns an 8-0 record (high school, college and NFL) in this building.

    Of course, ultimately, it is actually Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' house, and he's in charge of keeping the electric bills paid.

    The Cowboys players are aware of the benefits of escaping the elements here; Dallas safety Malik Hooker tweeted on Sunday morning, "Woke Up To It Being Damn Near 40 Degrees In My Room Yeah Aint No Way Boaaaa, Aint No Way.''

    And yes, 95,000 fans and the media here in the building will be happy to be inside as well.

    No image description

    erin jerry
    Play

    Cold Cowboys: Erin Andrews Leads Cheers for Jerry Jones

    The Cowboys players are aware of the benefits of escaping the elements here; Dallas safety Malik Hooker tweeted on Sunday morning, "Woke Up To It Being Damn Near 40 Degrees In My Room''

    58 seconds ago
    legs
    Play

    From Jaylon Smith to Matt Corral: What's 'The Right Way'?

    Corral, as it turns out, is fortunate. Ole Miss says X-rays on his leg are negative. No serious damage, it seems. That makes him more lucky that so many others, and even more lucky than Jaylon Smith.

    2 hours ago
    256AF8C6-6A33-4162-97C8-9C100EDA9377
    Play

    Cardinals at Cowboys: Is Star RB Playing?

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    3 hours ago

    Writes ESPN's Ed Werder: “On a feels-like 4 degree morning here in North Texas, I find myself grateful to Jerry Jones for building this fantastically warm stadium.''

    And then, from an competitor - because feels-like-4-degrees mornings make us all want to huddle up together - FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews echoed Werder's thought.

    We'll stay warm inside AT&T with the 11-4 Cowboys while at the same time highly aware that the regular season has one more week, at frigid Philly ... and that the postseason NFC tournament may go through frozen Green Bay.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    erin jerry
    News

    Cold Cowboys: Erin Andrews Leads Cheers for Jerry Jones

    59 seconds ago
    legs
    News

    From Jaylon Smith to Matt Corral: What's 'The Right Way'?

    2 hours ago
    256AF8C6-6A33-4162-97C8-9C100EDA9377
    News

    Cardinals at Cowboys: Is Star RB Playing?

    3 hours ago
    sb dak and co
    News

    Cowboys are 'Fake Contenders,' Says ESPN (Likely) Fake Sources

    15 hours ago
    3A4A6928-BCC3-41DC-96DC-F27571CCAB1A
    News

    Cardinals at Cowboys: 3 Roster Moves - and 1 New Surprise

    19 hours ago
    quinn coaching
    News

    Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos?

    20 hours ago
    dak run
    News

    Should Dak Run More? Here's Cowboys QB Answer

    20 hours ago
    dq jag
    News

    Cowboys Coach Quinn and Jaguars Job: New Info on Interest

    23 hours ago