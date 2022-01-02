Cowboys are 'Fake Contenders,' Says ESPN (Likely) Fake Sources

Skip to main content
    Cowboys are 'Fake Super Bowl Contenders,' Says ESPN (Likely) Fake Sources

    I can almost guarantee you: "Fringe contender'' is the writer's phrase. Period.
    Author:

    FRISCO - Call me a "skeptic'' when it comes to the "skeptics.''

    So it seems "multiple NFL executives'' are not seeing the Dallas Cowboys as a legit Super Bowl contender. Or, maybe better said, it seems like a reporter from ESPN is framing things that way, because there is nothing that gets traction and attention in sports reporting like a bold declaration about "America's Team.''

    "I like Dallas' chances to make some noise in the playoffs,'' ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Friday on Get Up. "But when I ask execs around the league, the words 'fringe contender' come up a lot.''

    Let's slice up this 27-word analysis of the Cowboys, who enter Week 17 against visiting Arizona at 11-4, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams for the second-best record in the NFC, but in control of their own destiny regarding keeping No. 2 while also chasing Green Bay as the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

    1) So Fowler "likes Dallas' chances''? This is oddly CYA; the reporter just got off the phone/text with multiple "execs around the league,'' and they told him - to a man - that Dallas isn't legit - and Fowler is willing to disagree with them?

    That does not smell right.

    2) "Make some noise in the playoffs'' is a journalistic trick of vagueness. What does "make some noise'' mean? Win? Lose? Lose valiantly? Win multiple games? Yell loudly? What?

    I'll tell you what "make some noise" means: It means nothing. It's a prediction of nothing. You cannot find a bookie who will accept your bet that Dallas "will make some noise.''

    That does not smell right.

    3) While I am certainly not questioning Fowler's ability to text multiple NFL execs to collect their opinions, I would be interested to know more. Did Fowler text three or five or 10 "NFL execs'' to ask them specifically about Dallas' legitimacy? (I strongly doubt that.) Did he phrase his question in a way that would cause "multiple NFL execs'' to literally text back that Dallas is a "fringe contender''?

    Fowler very specifically uses that phrase - "fringe contender'' - and claims that in his discussions with NFL execs about Dallas, those "words come up a lot.''

    Cowboys are 'Fake Contenders,' Says ESPN (Likely) Fake Sources

    I can almost guarantee you: "Fringe contender'' is the writer's phrase. Period.

    And I will dare to be harsh here: That's baloney. There is logically zero chance that more than one NFL exec, without prompting from Fowler, specifically used the words "fringe contender'' to describe the Cowboys.

    I can almost guarantee you: "Fringe contender'' is the writer's phrase. Period.

    Any claim otherwise ... does not smell right.

    Speaking objectively, there are not very many 11-4 teams in the history of the NFL who came by their record in some illegitimate manner. On offense, the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys lead the NFL with 409.5 yards per game. And on defense, they have forced an NFL-high 33 turnovers.

    Yards and point on offense. Yards and takeaways on defense. These are standard measures. And Dallas measures up.

    Our suspicion here is that ESPN's Fowler does not represent some "movement'' of NFL execs who think the Cowboys are "pretenders.'' He more likely found one voice, one skeptic, and constructed his fragile "report'' around it. And why does all of this matter? Because "multiple NFL execs'' who share a lock-step opinion about an issue represents a movement worthy of attention.

    And ESPN pretending it has unearthed such a movement, when it hasn't, is worthy of scorn.

