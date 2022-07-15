'Control': Ezekiel Elliott Speaks Frankly on Cowboys Future

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is not particularly interested in your arguments about Ezekiel Elliott.

“I control what I can control," Elliott said recently. "I focus on what’s in the near future. I’m not really worried about what’s going to be going on after next season unless we’re going on to winning the Super Bowl."

That is indeed the plan for the Dallas Cowboys and their standout running back Elliott, who has been the subject of contentious conversations between fans for the last few offseasons. Once a fan favorite and top-five running back in the league, Elliott's performance and effectiveness have been questioned over the past couple of years. ... especially after a 2021 season in which, as CowboysSI.com was first to report, he sustained a ligament injury to his knee in October but kept plowing forward for the good of the team.

Now, some feel there is a better option behind him in Tony Pollard, meaning that Elliott's future with the Cowboys seems in question to some.

But there's just one problem. Contrary to popular belief, Elliott is not a free agent anytime soon. On Sept. 4, 2019, Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract that keeps him with the Cowboys through the 2026 season.

There is, however a potential "escape hatch'' for Dallas after the 2022 season, when the Cowboys could release Elliott for an $11.8 million dead cap hit. That's not an ideal situation, but it would also save the team almost $5 million in salary for 2023.

We've predicted that Elliott will remain with Dallas beyond this season - but just not on this existing contract. For now? Elliott still rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2021, was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2019 and is viewed by the people here inside The Star as a foundation of the offense and the locker room.

That view is best-expressed by buddy Dak Prescott, who said, “When Zeke’s healthy and Zeke’s doing his thing, he’s the best running back in the league.''

The injury issue cannot be "controlled.'' But otherwise, if Zeke has his way? He and the Cowboys offense will be difficult for opponents to control as well.

